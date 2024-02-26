Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Child Endangerment (2/17-2/23)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Temporary Restraining Order Violation on Leyte Road

Temporary restraining order violated.

Traffic Accident on J Avenue and 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/17/2024: Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and RH Dana Place

25 year old male

2/18/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

38 year old male

2/20/2024: Assault Resulting in Bodily Injury and Child Endangerment – Felony on 100 block of D Avenue

46 year old female

2/22/2024: Theft of Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

59 year old male

2/23/2024: Larceny – Misdemeanor

23 year old male

2/23/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Avenida Del Sol

21 year old male

2/23/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of State Route 75

29 year old male

2/23/2024: Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

52 year old male





