Monday, February 26, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Child Endangerment (2/17-2/23)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Temporary Restraining Order Violation on Leyte Road
Temporary restraining order violated.

Traffic Accident on J Avenue and 2nd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/17/2024: Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Misdemeanor on Ocean Boulevard and RH Dana Place
25 year old male

2/18/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
38 year old male

2/20/2024: Assault Resulting in Bodily Injury and Child Endangerment – Felony on 100 block of D Avenue
46 year old female

2/22/2024: Theft of Shopping Cart – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
59 year old male

2/23/2024: Larceny – Misdemeanor
23 year old male

2/23/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Avenida Del Sol
21 year old male

2/23/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 7400 block of State Route 75
29 year old male

2/23/2024: Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
52 year old male



