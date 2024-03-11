Monday, March 11, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Battery Causing Bodily Injury (3/2-3/8)

1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bridge
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and J Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Palm Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 6th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Mundo
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/2/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street
58 year old male

3/2/2024: Robbery – Felony on 200 block of Montego Court
43 year old male

3/3/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of India Street
28 year old male

3/6/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Arrest While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
78 year old male

3/7/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida De Las Arenas
59 year old male

3/7/2024: Public Intoxication and Battery Causing Bodily Injury – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Glorietta Boulevard
23 year old male

3/8/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old male

3/8/2024: Public Intoxication, Bringing a Controlled Substance to Prison, and Resisting an Executive Officer – Felony on 100 block of C Avenue
51 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft, Burglary, Vandalism (2/24-3/1)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Child Endangerment (2/17-2/23)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (2/10-2/16)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Buying and Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (2/3-2/9)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Murder and Assault With a Deadly Weapon (1/27-2/2)

Crime

Man Arrested After Stabbing His Parents in Coronado

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Clinch Third Consecutive CIF D1 Championship Title

Movie Reviews

“Madame Web” May Disappoint Marvel Fans

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Buying and Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (2/3-2/9)

Sports

Islander Girls Water Polo Pulverize Eastlake 16-5 in CIF Round 1

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Attempted Murder and Assault With a Deadly Weapon (1/27-2/2)

Movie Reviews

“Argylle:” Flop or Bop?

More Local News

City Updates: Midyear Budget Adjustment, Urban Forest Program

City of Coronado

Retired Navy SEAL Captain Dan’l Steward Attends State of the Union with Rep. Peters

News

Meet Your Local Navy Legends – Retired SEAL Moki Martin

Military

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

News

Sanjiv Hulugalle’s Vision for the Hotel del Coronado

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Track Season Underway