Coronado Crime Report: Battery Causing Bodily Injury (3/2-3/8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bridge

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and J Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Palm Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 6th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Mundo

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/2/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street

58 year old male

3/2/2024: Robbery – Felony on 200 block of Montego Court

43 year old male

3/3/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of India Street

28 year old male

3/6/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Arrest While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

78 year old male

3/7/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida De Las Arenas

59 year old male

3/7/2024: Public Intoxication and Battery Causing Bodily Injury – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

23 year old male

3/8/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male

3/8/2024: Public Intoxication, Bringing a Controlled Substance to Prison, and Resisting an Executive Officer – Felony on 100 block of C Avenue

51 year old male





