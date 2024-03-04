Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft, Burglary, Vandalism (2/24-3/1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 6th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/25/2024: Burglary and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony – Felony on 1000 block of Loma Avenue
48 year old male

2/25/2024: Trespassing – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road
58 year old female

2/26/2024: Grand Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony – Felony on 800 block of E Avenue
33 year old male

2/26/2024: Grand Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony – Felony on 800 block of E Avenue
27 year old male

2/28/2024: Vandalism – Felony on 1500 block of 3rd Street
46 year old male

2/29/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 10th Street and D Avenue
38 year old male

2/29/2024: Trespassing – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
59 year old male

3/1/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
52 year old male

3/1/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard
21 year old male



