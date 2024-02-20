Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (2/10-2/16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
2/12/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 300 block of E Avenue
78 year old male
2/12/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old female
2/15/2024: Possession of an Assault Weapon and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 1300 block of 1st Street
21 year old male
2/16/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
20 year old male