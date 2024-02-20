Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (2/10-2/16)

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/12/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 300 block of E Avenue
78 year old male

2/12/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old female

2/15/2024: Possession of an Assault Weapon and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 1300 block of 1st Street
21 year old male

2/16/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
20 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

Real Estate: Coronado Condo Market Update & 2024 Insights