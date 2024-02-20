Coronado Crime Report: Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public (2/10-2/16)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

2/12/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 300 block of E Avenue

78 year old male

2/12/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old female

2/15/2024: Possession of an Assault Weapon and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 1300 block of 1st Street

21 year old male

2/16/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

20 year old male





