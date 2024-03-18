Coronado Crime Report: Vehicle Theft, Domestic Violence (3/9-3/15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
3/9/2024: Criminal Threats – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place
69 year old male
3/9/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and D Avenue
35 year old male
3/12/2024: Domestic Violence – Felony on 300 block of Delaport Way
59 year old male
3/12/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old female
3/13/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard
21 year old female
3/13/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place
33 year old male
3/14/2024: Vehicle Theft, Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue
19 year old male
3/14/2024: Vehicle Theft, Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male
3/14/2024: Vehicle Theft, Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue
19 year old male
3/15/2024: Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle and Attempt to Flee a Police Officer – Felony
36 year old male
3/15/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
30 year old male
3/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
23 year old female