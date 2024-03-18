Coronado Crime Report: Vehicle Theft, Domestic Violence (3/9-3/15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/9/2024: Criminal Threats – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place

69 year old male

3/9/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 2nd Street and D Avenue

35 year old male

3/12/2024: Domestic Violence – Felony on 300 block of Delaport Way

59 year old male

3/12/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old female

3/13/2024: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

21 year old female

3/13/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place

33 year old male

3/14/2024: Vehicle Theft, Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

3/14/2024: Vehicle Theft, Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

3/14/2024: Vehicle Theft, Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

3/15/2024: Buying or Receiving a Stolen Vehicle and Attempt to Flee a Police Officer – Felony

36 year old male

3/15/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

30 year old male

3/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

23 year old female





