Nancee Lee Eberhardt (1940-2023)

Nancee Lee Eberhardt passed away shortly before 7pm on Monday, October 16th in Coronado at her home. She was 82. Nancee was surrounded in love by her grandchildren, Dr. William Henry Ashfield IV of Palo Alto, and Annie Glenn Ashfield, of Sun Valley, including her fiancé, Michael Gillette, and Nancee’s daughter, Dayle Ohlau of Coronado. Nancee’s son, Darrell Lee Ohlau died in January of 2000.

Many of you in Coronado may remember Nancee’s smile at the check-out desk in the Coronado Library, where she volunteered for a number of years. Nancee’s family extends deep gratitude to Bridgette who was always so sweet to her with calls and gifts long after she left volunteering. Her kindnesses meant so much to Nancee. Also, her friends in the complex who assisted Nancee through her transition, including John, her next door neighbor and compatriot, along with Katie and her gentle compassion and thoughtfulness, and to sweet Sheridan, Nancee’s kindred spirit, who was always so kind and gracious to her. All authentic and loving spirits. Nancee was graced to know them as friends, and her family is deeply grateful for their tender spirits.

‘And when one of us is gone

And one of us is left to carry on

Then remembering will have to do

Our memories alone will get us through

Think about the days of me and you

You and me against the world.’

-Kenny Ascher and Paul Williams

A very special thank you from Nancee’s family to the team at Always There in Coronado for assisting Nancee through her illness, along with the Transitions team at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Donations in Nancee’s name can be made to the Coronado Public Library,

Nancee’s second home and love.

640 Orange Avenue

Coronado, California, 92118

619.522.7390





