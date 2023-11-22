Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

The Coronado Hospital’s Auxiliary was established in 1958, with 76 charter members. The organization’s mission is to serve the hospital, its patients and the community in promoting health and welfare. While the original members were all women, the first male to join was Fritz Sandermann in 1980. Today there are 37 male members and a total of 160 members.

During the past year, Auxiliary volunteers contributed 8,771 hours of service, working in over 28 positions around the hospital. Additionally, volunteers staff the Meals on Wheels outreach to Coronado homes, delivering about 5,000 meals this year.

The Auxiliary raises funds through member dues and donations, four vendors sales during the year, the November Holiday Fair and sales at the Gift Shop and Second Best thrift shop located next to the emergency room entrance.

Over the years, funds raised by the Auxiliary have provided a piano, physical therapy chairs, ventilator carts, and much more. Pet and music therapy programs were added, along with cookie baking for the lobby. The Quilt and Afghan committee makes blankets for patients at the Villa and in sub-acute unit. Most recently, the Auxiliary has begun providing free snacks to staff and afternoon tea is offered to patients on Wednesdays.

In 2020, the organization pledged $100,000 to support construction of the new emergency room and ICU facilities. After completing that donation, another $50,000 has been pledged.

The Auxiliary always welcomes new volunteers. For more information, contact Blair Cardinale, Volunteer Services, at 619-522-3675 and [email protected].

Submitted by Sue Gillingham





