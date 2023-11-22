Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Coronado City Council Announces Turkey Coloring Contest Winners

Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Coloring Contest

The City of Coronado’s Recreation & Golf Services annual Turkey Coloring Contest began on October 1 through November 1. Children could submit an entry for the coloring contest, sponsored by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club.  This holiday tradition provides the opportunity for local elementary school children in kindergarten through fifth grade to compose their colorful Thanksgiving masterpieces. Past designs submitted range from traditional autumn colors to pop culture icons, superhero fowls, and even holiday symbols. Crayons, markers, and colored pencils are the artists’ tools used to create their entry.  The 2023 contest prizes were awarded by the Mayor and City Council at the beginning of the November 21 City Council meeting. All 152 entries are currently on display in the Coronado Community Center through December 4.

  • The awards were divided into age groups:  K-1st, 2nd-3rd and 4th-5th Graders
  • Entries were from all schools in town
  • Winners received Coronado Currency to purchase something special to serve at their families Thanksgiving Feast.

TURKEY COLORING CONTEST WINNERS 2023 

Kindergarten and First Graders

First Place –  #114 Owen Spear – First Grader Village Elementary

Second Place – #95  Ezra Brooks– Kindergarten Silver Strand Elementary

Third Place – #116  Whitney Kerns– First Grade Village Elementary

Second and Third Graders

First Place – #59 Gabriella Goldberg – Second Grader Village Elementary Second Place – #138 – Lydia Miller Third Grader Village Elementary

Third Place– #50 –Almundena Consi Second Grader Village Elementary

Fourth and Fifth Graders

First Place – #93 Athena Carey Fourth Grader  Christ Church Day School

Second Place – #76 Emily Poland Fourth Grader Village Elementary

Third Place – #141 Veronica Carcano Fifth Grade Village Elementary



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

