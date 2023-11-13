Coronado Crime Report: Multiple Hit and Runs (11/4-11/10)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on J Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Half Penny Lane
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Coronado Bay Road
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Adella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
11/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Avenida Del Sol
34 year old male
11/8/2023: Participating in a Speeding Contest – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Leyte Road
21 year old male