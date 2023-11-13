Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Multiple Hit and Runs (11/4-11/10)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on J Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Half Penny Lane
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Coronado Bay Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Adella Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

11/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Avenida Del Sol
34 year old male

11/8/2023: Participating in a Speeding Contest – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Leyte Road
21 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

