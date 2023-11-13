Coronado Crime Report: Multiple Hit and Runs (11/4-11/10)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on J Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Half Penny Lane

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Coronado Bay Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street and Adella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

11/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Avenida Del Sol

34 year old male

11/8/2023: Participating in a Speeding Contest – Misdemeanor on State Route 75 and Leyte Road

21 year old male





