COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, April 3, 2020

New Guidelines on Facial Coverings and Face Masks

Beginning Saturday, it will be mandatory for businesses that interact with the public to use cloth face coverings for their employees; that includes grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations. The general public will not be required to wear facial coverings but will be urged to do so when out in public; medical-grade masks should not be used. Businesses that remain open will also be mandated to set physical distancing and hygiene procedures and post the guidance at the entrance to their business by Tuesday.

By Alyssa K. Burns

As the coronavirus and COVID-19 situation escalates, there is an information overload of news and new regulations. Below we break down new guidelines on masks versus facial coverings, when to wear them, where to find them, and how you can help.

Facial Coverings will be seen more frequently according to new San Diego guidelines. Sheriff Bill Gore articulated in a press conference this afternoon, “We are talking about a facial covering, not a medical mask. If you have a medical grade mask, we ask you to take that to a medical facility or to the County of San Diego so that it can be deployed to our front line health care workers.”

Timeline

March 29: The County of San Diego released Order of The Health Officer and Emergency Regulations effective March 29, 2020 that can be reviewed here. This includes the basic order that “all individuals living in the State of California [are] to stay home or at their place of residence” and highlights which businesses are to close, and includes descriptions of “gatherings” and “social distancing,” and other guidelines from Governor Newsom.

April 1: According to California Department of Public Health, “Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing and washing hands and staying home when ill, but they may be helpful when combined with these primary interventions. You may choose to wear a cloth face covering when you must be in public for essential activities, such as shopping at the grocery store. Wearing a cloth face covering does not eliminate the need to physically distance yourself from others.” Read the full Face Coverings Guidance released April 1, 2020 here.

April 4 – 7: The County of San Diego announced that effective midnight, Friday, April 3, it will be mandatory for businesses that interact with the public, including grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations, to use cloth face coverings for their employees. San Diegans who are out in public are strongly encouraged to cover their nose and mouth when leaving for essential activities (grocery shopping, getting gas, visiting convenience stores or pharmacies). Medical grade masks should not be used; cloth facial coverings should cover the nose and mouth. Homemade masks, bandannas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable since these items can be washed and reused. Facial coverings don’t need to be used when people are at home. As part of the new direction, businesses that remain open will also be mandated to set physical distancing and hygiene procedures and post the guidance at the entrance to their business by Tuesday.

Where To Purchase in Coronado

Businesses and individuals in Coronado are helping to supply residents with facial coverings. Demand is high and supply is low. Here are some options:

Maryam at Luxury Cleaners, Photo by Christine Van Tuyl

Luxury Cleaners: 110 B Avenue. Cost: $5.00

Crown Cleaners: 1212 10th St. Cost: donation.

Bold Clothing Factory: Online Purchase Cost: $1.50

Five Loaves and Two Fish: 1150 Orange Ave. Cost: Currently None. You can request one by contacting their Facebook page.

Ramona Warner and her self made facial covering

Local resident Ramona Warner is making facial coverings and currently has a wait list of orders but will post in Coronado Facebook groups when she is caught up.

DIY

Our editor Dani testing out the no-sew, handkerchief and hair-tie, facial covering.

No-Sew Pleated Face Mask with Handkerchief and Hair Tie  “The simplest, easiest and useful mask tutorial. No cutting or sewing is required. This mask is not meant to replace surgical face masks, but when you must go out, something to cover yourself is better than nothing, and at the very least, it will remind you to not touch your face.”

Deaconess Face Mask “You will need: Cotton fabric, rope elastic”
View video at:  https://youtu.be/9tBg0Os5FWQ

Scarves and bandanas are considered facial coverings and can be utilized.

Donate

Drive-up donation at Sharp Coronado Hospital, 250 Prospect Place, Coronado (open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Only accepting medical grade face masks at this time.

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

