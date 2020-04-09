COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, April 9, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

All Gatherings Now Prohibited; County COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 36

By Managing Editor

Health Order Updated to Prohibit Gatherings

The County Wednesday expanded its Health Order to prohibit gatherings of any type, effective Thursday, April 9.

- Advertisement -

The new directive means that gatherings of 10 people or less are no longer allowed in San Diego County, unless they live in same household.

“We decided to extend the gathering restrictions because people were getting together in parks, beaches and other open spaces,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should stay at home and only go in public when doing essential activities, such as grocery shopping or going to the pharmacy.”

The revised order also expands the requirement for employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings to banks, public transportation and child care providers that serve food.

COVID-19 Deaths Reach 36

The County is also reporting five more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the region’s total to 36. Most of the people who have died had underlying medical conditions.

“COVID-19 deaths are very unfortunate, but more could occur as the number of positive cases increases,” Wooten said.

Love The Coronado Times?

The County has released the age, gender and ethnic breakdown of COVID-19 deaths reported in the region. They were:

  • 15 White
  • 10 Hispanic
  • 2 Asian
  • 9 Unknown

Age breakdown is as follows:

  • 80 and older: 18
  • 70 to 79: 9
  • 60 to 69: 3
  • 50 to 59: 4
  • 20 to 29: 2

Gender breakdown:

  • 22 Men
  • 14 Women

County COVID-19 Cases Reach 1,530

Through April 8, a total of 1,530 COVID-19 cases have been reported in San Diego County, including 50 new cases in the last day.

Of San Diego County’s cases, 785 (51.3%) were men and 735 (48.2%) were women. The gender of eight people is unknown. Of the known cases, 316 (20.7%) have required hospitalization and 122 (8%) of the total number of cases had to be placed in intensive care. Thirty-six (2.4%) have died.

County officials also talked about other measures and resources to deal with COVID-19. To date:

  • Nearly 21,200 tests have been administered to San Diegans, including 842 tests reported April 6.
  • The County has distributed nearly 1.9 million personal protective equipment items to local health care providers, including over 782,000 N-95 respirators, more than 355,000 surgical face masks and nearly 697,000 gloves.
  • A total of 2,026 hotel rooms have been secured to isolate people who have potential COVID-19 symptoms and people who have health vulnerabilities and have no place to live.
  • Of the 1,585 rooms for County Public Health Services use, 174 are occupied by 182 guests.
  • Of the 441 rooms assigned to the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, 190 are being occupied by 315 people who are at higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

Use of Hydroxychloroquine

There are no drugs or therapy that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. However, on March 30, 2020, the FDA did issue an emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine in certain hospitalized patients.

While this is different than an FDA approval, it is a mechanism for medical providers to consider use of hydroxychloroquine in specific circumstances while they await the results of clinical trials using this drug. The decision to use the drug is up to the family of a patient in consultation with their medical provider.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent or treat malaria, caused by mosquito bites. The medication is also used to treat certain auto-immune diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Source: County of San Diego

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

A Healthy Rhythm May Keep You Sane and Help You Fight COVID-19

By Satchin Panda, University of California San Diego Originally published in The Conversation.Social distancing and washing hands have become the frontline in the fight against...
Read more
Community News

PAWS Helping Paws (COVID-19 Support)

PAWS Helping Paws is a program that PAWS of Coronado is providing to support our community pet owners during the COVID-19 outbreak in the event...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Port of San Diego announced that a San Diego Harbor Police officer has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The officer has...
Read more
Community News

What Does ‘Recovered From Coronavirus’ Mean? Q and A About What Happens Next

By Tom Duszynski, IUPUI Originally published in The Conversation.The coronavirus is certainly scary, but despite the constant reporting on total cases and a climbing death...
Read more
Community News

CoroMask Giveaway, Update on Future Distribution

UDPATE: Thursday, April 9 The main mask giveaway for Coronado residents will be be Friday morning, April 10 from the Coronado High School parking lot...
Read more
Community News

CIFF Launches “Best of the Fest” Virtual Series

Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) invites you to come along on a virtual cinematic journey as it launches a new online series called Best...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more
Dining

Easter Meal from The Henry

Easter is going to look a little different this year and The Henry Coronado is launching an Easter Family Meal that is available for...
Read more
Education

CoSA Teacher Creates #nadoartchallenge

Anna Woerman, a Digital Arts teacher at Coronado School of Arts (CoSA) and Coronado High School for 12 years, started the #nadoartchallenge to have...
Read more
Military

Navy Mandates Face Covering: What You Need to Know

The Navy will now require the use of cloth face coverings for all military, Navy civilian and contractors as well as family members while...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 6, 2020

The April 7 City Council meeting will be held as planned at City Hall, 1825 Strand Way. Click the link in the full update...
Read more
People

Stuck at Home with Your Partner? Look to Retirees for How to Make it Work

By Anne Fishel, Harvard Medical School. Originally published in The Conversation.Across the country an unprecedented number of couples are suddenly spending every waking and...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council: Business Help, Financial Outlook, Closures for Safety

City Council members were sporting a variety of colorful masks as they came together for this week’s City Council meeting. The most critical items...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more
Business

True Grit: Coronado Small Business Owners Undaunted by Quarantine, Forge Ahead with Creative New Ideas

It’s challenging enough to run a small business under the best of circumstances, yet alone during a global pandemic. While many storefronts are forced...
Read more
Education

CoSA Teacher Creates #nadoartchallenge

Anna Woerman, a Digital Arts teacher at Coronado School of Arts (CoSA) and Coronado High School for 12 years, started the #nadoartchallenge to have...
Read more
Military

Navy Mandates Face Covering: What You Need to Know

The Navy will now require the use of cloth face coverings for all military, Navy civilian and contractors as well as family members while...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.