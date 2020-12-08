Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Tuesday, December 8, 2020

CUSD Suspends Education on Campus for Remainder of 2020

By Coronado Times

cusd district office
Editor’s Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.

We are making the difficult but prudent decision to temporarily suspend on-campus experiences and return to full-time BRIDGE instruction, effective immediately, through December 18th (start of Winter Break).

We have no evidence of COVID transmission on any of our CUSD campuses. Having no outbreaks on campus is a result of high safety standards, consultation and partnership with public health officials, and a committed staff whose care and concern for our children cannot be overstated. The decision to suspend on-campus experiences is directly tied to an increase of positive cases impacting those within our shared CUSD community. The operational efficiency of our schools is essential for safe learning environments. New cases are approaching a level we fear may eventually jeopardize our ability to adhere to protocols and supports designed to keep our staff and students safe.

Our reopening strategy was designed to be responsive to changing circumstances, prioritizing continuity of learning and, as such, we anticipate a seamless transition back to BRIDGE. Village and Silver Strand Elementary students will remain with their current teacher and class schedules will shift to the BRIDGE structure. CMS and CHS students receiving in-person enrichment and intervention supports will continue to do so via the BRIDGE platform. We appreciate your patience with our schools and staff as we transition quickly back to full remote learning.

Our actions are deliberate and consistent: Safe and responsible decision-making, a return to school as efficiently and as safely as possible, and to preserve, to the best of our ability, continuity of instruction with limited disruption.

Please continue to report COVID-related symptoms and/or cases to our Covid Response Team (Joellen Semo and Hilori Wastila) at CUSD.Nurse@coronadousd.net

Karl Mueller
Superintendent

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

