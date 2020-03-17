Summary of City of Coronado Actions — Coronavirus Response

On February 14, San Diego County declared a local health emergency and proclaimed a local emergency to deal with the novel coronavirus, labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization. On March 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency in California.

By order of the Public Health Officer of San Diego County, effective March 16 until March 31, all public and private gatherings of 50 people or more are prohibited and all bars that do not serve food and all dine-in restaurants must close.

Following their lead and to help control the spread of coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19, the City of Coronado has taken the following unprecedented precautionary measures on Monday, March 16, 2020:

Closed the John D. Spreckels Center and Lawn Bowling Green, Library, Community Center, pool and gymnasium, and the Club Room.

Created a Coronavirus Information web page with a link on the City’s home page that will be updated with any COVID-19 news updates and using Coronado TV, social media and the City’s website to advise residents on ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

Encouraging the community, consultants and partners to conduct business with City Hall remotely. Those who require help from building or planning officials are being asked to make appointments by emailing comdev@coronado.ca.us or calling (619) 522-7326.

Set up a call center for residents where staff will take calls and provide information and referrals. Residents may call (619) 522-6380 if they are concerned about neighbors, family, food or resources. The call center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Encouraging residents to use restaurant delivery services or pick up food from local eateries who were ordered to close dining to the public.

Kept open with limited or no staffing public facilities, such as the Golf Course, tennis courts, beach, Skatepark, for the community.

Working to implement new Library services to allow the community to use curbside pick-up of reading materials, call or use online reference service and broadcasting Storytime from YouTube.

Considering mid-year budget revisions due to fiscal impacts.

Allowing public restrooms to remain open and continuing with additional janitorial services at City facilities.

Practicing social distancing at any City facilities open to the community and employees.

The City’s Coronavirus Information web pages can be found at www.coronado.ca.us/COVID-19. The health and well-being of our community is our greatest concern.

Resources:

There is currently no vaccine available to protect against COVID-19, but people are advised to get their flu vaccine and practice proven and routine preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including: