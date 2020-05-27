Places of Worship, Hair Salons and Barbershops Can Open with Modifications

On Tuesday, May 26, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced that houses of worship, hair salons and barbershops can all resume services, but they must implement a variety of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Before opening, all must complete and post the County’s Safe Reopening Plan.

Within hair salons and barbershops, employees will have to complete a health screening at the beginning and end of each shift and both stylists and customers must wear facial coverings for the duration of the hair appointment.

While the businesses may open immediately, certain services such as eyelash and eyebrow services, facials and shaves are not yet allowed.

If Coronado businesses have questions about opening, Coronado MainStreet can help. MainStreet has been contracted by the City of Coronado to facilitate the reopening of businesses, and will be coming by each business in the following days and weeks to provide education and answer questions. Businesses can reach out directly to:

Rita: (619) 437-0254, coronadomainst@gmail.com

Mariah: (619) 315-8576, mariahrowden@gmail.com

Places of worship will have to limit attendance to 25% of capacity, or 100 people or fewer, whichever of the two is smaller. Worshippers not in the same household will have to sit or stand six feet apart. State guidance says houses of worship should consider discontinuing singing and other practices that increase the chance of virus transmission through exhaled droplets. They also should consider or modify practices that require sharing items.

“As an increasing number of businesses reopen, San Diegans should continue to adhere to the safety guidelines we have implemented during the pandemic,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H, County public health officer. “Being in close proximity to non-household members increases the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and people should wear a face covering and frequently wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The state has not yet permitted nail salons to reopen. The county expects to receive further guidance about those businesses later.

Customers or employees should not enter any business if they have symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or a new loss of taste or smell.

Additional Changes to County Health Order

The County also announced several additional changes to its public health order today. Going forward, all businesses will have to implement temperature and health screenings for employees. Businesses must also ensure that all employees wear facial coverings and maintain physical distancing.

Beginning Wednesday, one-on-one sports lessons are also allowed, as long as both the instructor and student comply with physical distancing and face covering requirements. Students and instructors should not share equipment.