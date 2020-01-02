CSF Welcomes New President and CEO ~ Jeanmarie Bond

Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) recently welcomed Jeanmarie Bond as their new President and CEO. Originally from Enumclaw, Washington, but a longtime California resident, Bond moved to Coronado in 1998 where her two sons benefited from Coronado schools, both varsity soccer players who graduated from Coronado High School. Her family continues to be entrenched in the community with one of her sons working for the Coronado Fire Department as a full-time lifeguard and the other is a lawyer who is raising his young family in nearby Imperial Beach.

Jeanmarie brings with her valuable experiences ranging from her time teaching in California, to running PR campaigns, owning her own business, acting as educational director of the San Diego Bar association, and most recently holding the position of Corporate Secretary of UCSD Foundation where she managed the board of trustees, and worked closely with key donors and advocates. While she loved her 10 years with the UCSD Foundation, she couldn’t turn down what she calls her “dream job” working with CSF. “This job is the culmination of my career, everything I have done up until now has prepared me to take on this role,” said Bond in our recent interview. “My boys are who they are today because of what they received and the foundation they built during their time in Coronado Schools.”

Coronado Schools Foundation Mission states: “Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students.” When asked what her near term goals include, Bond replied, “I want to completely understand the complexities of the organization, its structure and strategy so I can find ways to make it more efficient and effective. Patty Cowan [the former president and CEO of CSF] did an excellent job and I am here to bring a fresh set of eyes, to bring what I learned at UCSD and apply it here in an effort to increase our fundraising capability.”

Jeanmarie went on to say, “Ultimately this is all about the kids, and giving our students excellent learning opportunities. Our key mission is to fund STEAM, Science, Tech, Engineering and Math, and the Arts as well.” CSF helps fund teachers and equipment as well as robotics teams; they are also funding innovation labs on all the campuses.

Jeanmarie is excited for this opportunity to make a positive impact in the community and for Coronado Schools. She looks forward to giving back to the schools who did so much for her children, while continuing to grow and improve what CSF does to ensure Coronado schools remain top institutions that produce well rounded and successful graduates.