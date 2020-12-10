Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 10, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityCommunity News

COVID-19 Vaccine is Coming to San Diego with Phased Implementation

By Managing Editor

The novel coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in San Diego County soon. The Pfizer vaccine that’s coming is administered via two shots in the arm and research has shown that it’s about 95% effective.

- Advertisement -

Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will be done in phases. The vaccine allocation was determined by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the distribution of all vaccines.

Phase 1A, 1B and 1C:

1A – Critical Care Health Workers, Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Employees
1B – Essential Workers
1C – Adults with Underlying Medical Conditions and People Over the Age of 65

- Advertisement -

The County is expected to get about 28,000 doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer in the next few days, after it receives emergency use authorization. Critical care health workers will be the first people to get it, followed by long-term care facility residents and employees. As other pharmaceutical companies receive emergency use authorization, more vaccines will arrive in the region.

The initial distribution will not be sufficient to vaccinate all people in these populations. However, the state anticipates the second round of vaccines to follow about three weeks after the first round.

If the ACIP approves the remaining recommendations, and once people in the first two groups in Phase 1A are vaccinated and more COVID-19 vaccine doses are available, they will go to essential workers (Phase 1B). These are people who work in education, food and agriculture, police officers, firefighters, correctional officers and transportation workers, among others.

After that, the priority will be to vaccinate adults with underlying medical conditions and people over the age of 65 because they are at higher risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19 (Phase 1C).

Phase 2:

Immunizations will then be available for children and young adults under the age of 30 and then for critical workers not included in Phase 1 or Phase 2.

Phase 3:

The final phase will be people of all ages who live in the United States.

The phases could be revised as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices determines if some groups are at higher risk from COVID-19 and therefore would need to be vaccinated sooner.

The CDC anticipates that by June of 2021, everyone wanting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to do so.

Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Safe?

The vaccine is safe, but about 10% to 15% of people may have some side effects such as fever, fatigue, headache and muscle pain. These symptoms should go away on their own after a couple of days.

Once people in the United States start to get vaccinated, the CDC will expand its safety surveillance to make sure the vaccine is working as it should.

“This initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution will give us one more tool to try to slow the spread of the pandemic,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “However, it’s important that people continue practicing the recommendations we’ve given to prevent getting and spreading the virus until we have achieved herd immunity.”

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Source: County of San Diego

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Local to Undertake 24-Hour Run to Raise Funds for ACEs Awareness

The run will begin at 8:00 am PST on December 22nd and finish at 8:00 am PST on the 23rd.  To make a donation...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Community News

CHS HOSA Club COVID Team Update

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a fun club at Coronado High school that is open to all interested students. HOSA...
Read more
Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Receives Planetree International Award of Excellence

Sharp Coronado Hospital has once again been awarded Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. This Person-Centered Care Certification® recognizes the...
Read more
Community News

President Elect Biden Chooses CA Attorney General Becerra for Secretary of Health & Human Services

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.Let the political jockeying begin — again.With the surprise announcement Sunday...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Dining

Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant

Due to COVID, the Old Goats and Kids Who Care have modified their annual salute to the wounded warriors for 2020 to include other...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 4, 2020

https://youtu.be/K3O3r7iV0o0As the holidays approach and COVID-19 cases are still rising, health officials urge everyone to take precautions. Find out about what’s recommended to stay...
Read more
Community News

New Regional Stay at Home Order Contingent on ICU Capacity

Governor Newsom today announced a new regional stay at home order that will take effect when a region reaches less than 15% available ICU...
Read more
Dining

Discover Coronado Coming to the Aid of Local Restaurants

In a unanimous decision on December 3, the Advisory Board of Discover Coronado approved a new community initiative that addresses the urgent need for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Education

CUSD Suspends Education on Campus for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.