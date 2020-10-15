CHS Seniors Committing to Colleges for Sports

Coronado High School competes in 20 varsity sports including basketball, volleyball, soccer, water polo, and softball as part of the San Diego division of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). CHS student athletes have experienced success in the classroom and on the field, and some CHS Class of 2021 athletes have already verbally committed to play sports in college.

Wayne McKinney committed to play Division I basketball at the University of San Diego as the highest-ranked recruit in USD history. Wayne chose the University of San Diego the summer before his senior year because, “The coaches there talk to me everyday, the campus is very beautiful, and it is a great academic school.” Wayne has lived in Coronado for two years. 2020 was his first season with the CHS varsity basketball team when he led them to the CIF Division 3 finals and was chosen for the First Team All CIF. Wayne started playing basketball in fourth grade but his favorite basketball memory is from high school. “In my sophomore year, I made a half-court shot to win a game for my team.” Wayne would like people to know, “I may seem like a very quiet and shy person at school, but I am a very fun guy and an approachable person!”

Aba Dunbar has committed to play Division I soccer at the University of Notre Dame. As a military family, Aba moved to Coronado from Hawai’i when she was two and has lived here ever since. She first started playing soccer with the Coronado Recreation soccer organization when she was five years old. Aba was involved in the competitive Developmental Academy soccer program and attended the US National Team Camp. She chose the University of Notre Dame because, “I love the environment that students, student-athletes, and faculty alike have created there; everyone is constantly challenging themselves in their respective spheres and motivating you to better yourself. I wanted to go to a school that is both outstanding in their academics as well as their athletics!” Aba’s favorite soccer memory is, “getting called up to play on the US Youth National Team. During one camp specifically we played many very fun and very competitive soccer-table tennis matches.”

Megan Thoroman has committed to play Division I volleyball at Winthrop University in South Carolina. Megan moved to Coronado five years ago, but started playing volleyball when she was 12. Megan brought her volleyball experience to CHS earning a spot on the varsity team as a freshman. Outside of CHS, Megan trains with Wave Volleyball Club that competes in many tournaments including Junior Nationals. Meghan chose Winthrop University because, “I love the location, I knew I wanted to move south and be closer to family. I love the coaching staff and their approach and the welcoming team atmosphere they create!” Her favorite volleyball memories are, “Hanging out with my teammates in hotel rooms or in between matches and how we all want to be together and have fun.”

Gracie Gehler has committed to the University of North Dakota to play Division I soccer. Born and raised in Coronado, Gracie played for CHS and the City League 2nd Team while training in the competitive Developmental Academy soccer program. In addition to playing soccer, Gracie is also heavily involved in CHS clubs as a member of National Honor Society, Vice President of Junior Optimist Club and is a member of Interact Club. She chose the University of North Dakota because, “The coaches are great, the facilities are awesome, and I am able to play Division I soccer while being at a place I already love. Grand Forks is a smaller college town, and I loved the campus feel.” When asked about her favorite soccer memory, Gracie shared, “My soccer journey from the very beginning to now is my memory and continued motivation.”

Emmie Muscheck has committed to Long Beach State to play Division I water polo. Emmie moved to Coronado from Germany in sixth grade when she trained as a competitive swimmer. At the age of 13, Emmie transitioned to water polo and as a freshman at CHS she played on the varsity team. She helped the CHS girls water polo team maintain its tradition of excellence as one of the top teams in California in the Open Division. She chose Long Beach State because, “I fell in love with the campus and after talking to the head coach, I knew it was the perfect place for me to continue my academic career and continue to play water polo at a high level.” Emmie’s favorite water polo memory is, “When my 16U team won 3rd place at the Junior Olympic National Championship last summer!”

Courtney Williams has committed to Missouri Southern State University to play softball. She has lived in Coronado for six years playing varsity softball and basketball throughout her CHS years. Courtney started playing softball when she was seven years old and currently plays for the travel ball club, EC Bullets Fastpitch. She chose Missouri Southern State University because, “It is close to my hometown in Moore, Oklahoma and because the town of Joplin, Missouri felt like home.” Missouri Southern State University has a Division II softball program that competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Courtney’s favorite softball memory is, “When my Oklahoma friends picked up with my California team to compete in the Colorado Sparkler in 2016.”

These CHS athletes have verbally committed to their colleges, but the official National Letter of Intent signing date is November 11th, 2020. On November 12th, the Islander Sports Foundation and Associated Student Body are holding a signing day event in the Coronado High School quad.