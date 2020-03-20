California Governor Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order

In California, effective immediately, everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least 6 feet of distance.

In a news conference on Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide, stay at home order to Californians in an effort to “bend the curve” of the growing coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic, stating that we need to adjust our thinking and our activities while still doing essential work and still providing essential services.

Addressing the issue of enforcement, he stated that he was confident that the people in California will abide by the directive to protect their family and communities, and that “social pressure” will encourage people to do the right thing. People should home-isolate except for essential services like getting groceries and medicine. People may continue to walk their dogs and get fresh air, but all while practicing social distancing.

"Let's bend the curve together." Last night, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all individuals living in California to stay home or at their place of residence except to get essential services or to go to work in a critical industry.

Essential services that will remain open include:

Food: grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stories, take-out and delivery restaurants

Pharmacies

Banks

Gas stations

Laundromats/laundry services

State and local government, law enforcement, offices that provide government programs and services

Examples of businesses that are closed:

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

For more information, visit the California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response page.