California Governor Issues ‘Stay at Home’ Order

In a news conference on Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide, stay at home order to Californians in an effort to “bend the curve” of the growing coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic, stating that we need to adjust our thinking and our activities while still doing essential work and still providing essential services.
Addressing the issue of enforcement, he stated that he was confident that the people in California will abide by the directive to protect their family and communities, and that “social pressure” will encourage people to do the right thing. People should home-isolate except for essential services like getting groceries and medicine. People may continue to walk their dogs and get fresh air, but all while practicing social distancing.
“Let’s bend the curve together.”
Last night, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all individuals living in California to stay home or at their place of residence except to get essential services or to go to work in a critical industry.
Essential services that will remain open include:
- Food: grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stories, take-out and delivery restaurants
- Pharmacies
- Banks
- Gas stations
- Laundromats/laundry services
- State and local government, law enforcement, offices that provide government programs and services
Examples of businesses that are closed:
- Dine-in restaurants
- Bars and nightclubs
- Entertainment venues
- Gyms and fitness studios
- Public events and gatherings
- Convention Centers
For more information, visit the California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response page.
