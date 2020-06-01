2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election – Final Results!

- Advertisement -

The 2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election has concluded. And what an election it was! Votes came in until the very last minute, bringing the total of votes cast to 16,942. This means $16,942 was raised to support PAWS of Coronado!

Here are the results:

Mayor – Hudson – 4,235 votes

Vice Mayor – Julep – 4,083 votes

Council member – Bobby – 1,600 votes

Council member – Mojo – 1,159 votes

Council member – Tony – 1,087 votes

Council member – Clover – 771 votes

Council member – Elvis – 645 votes

Council member – Callie – 640 votes

Council member – Margaux – 560 votes

Council member – Lexi – 558 votes

Council member – Logan– 549 votes

Council member – Scout – 535 votes

Council member – Bernie – 520 votes

Congratulations to Hudson, our new Coronado Canine Mayor, Vice Mayor Julep and all our new canine council members! Without these wonderful dogs, and their fantastic owners, this would not have been possible. But, most important of all are YOU, our supporters, who cast votes for their favorite canine mayor, all in the name of supporting the lost, stray, abandoned and relinquished dogs and cats of Coronado. From the bottom of the hearts of all the animals that you will help through your donations, THANK YOU!!!

The 2020 Coronado Canine Mayor Inauguration will take place on June 9, Tuesday, 3:00pm at the Glorietta Bay Park Promenade (1835 Strand Way). Click for details. Please come celebrate our new canine mayor and city council!