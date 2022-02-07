PAWS Welcomes New Sr. Manager of Fund Development

“We are PAWSitively thrilled to welcome Jennifer Stein into our organization as the Sr. Manager of Fund Development for PAWS of Coronado. Jennifer will be responsible for overseeing outreach and fundraising in Coronado and throughout San Diego communities” states Board President, Teresa Leighty.

Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Jennifer is proud to call Coronado home, along with her husband Jeremy, their two daughters, and dog Lucy. Jennifer brings valuable experience to PAWS. Having worked previously as the Coronado Schools Foundation’s Development Manager, she sits on a variety of other nonprofit boards to include past Treasurer and current 2nd Vice President of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and serves as Ombudsman for a local U.S. Navy command. Jennifer is excited to be a part of the PAWS team as she continues to serve Coronado and the San Diego community.

PAWS of Coronado was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to advocate for animal welfare by providing adoption and rehabilitation services to the animals under our care, while fostering a more educated community. PAWS on average cares for over 500 animals each year.

Looking to get involved, adopt or donate? Visit pawsofcoronado.org, call our office 619.435.8247 or email [email protected]. Our furry friends thank you!





