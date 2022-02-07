Monday, February 7, 2022
CommunityPeople

PAWS Welcomes New Sr. Manager of Fund Development

By PAWS of Coronado
Rhea, a 2 year old husky mix who is ready for adoption, welcomes Jennifer with lots of love to PAWS!

“We are PAWSitively thrilled to welcome Jennifer Stein into our organization as the Sr. Manager of Fund Development for PAWS of Coronado. Jennifer will be responsible for overseeing outreach and fundraising in Coronado and throughout San Diego communities” states Board President, Teresa Leighty.

Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Jennifer is proud to call Coronado home, along with her husband Jeremy, their two daughters, and dog Lucy. Jennifer brings valuable experience to PAWS. Having worked previously as the Coronado Schools Foundation’s Development Manager, she sits on a variety of other nonprofit boards to include past Treasurer and current 2nd Vice President of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and serves as Ombudsman for a local U.S. Navy command. Jennifer is excited to be a part of the PAWS team as she continues to serve Coronado and the San Diego community.

PAWS of Coronado was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to advocate for animal welfare by providing adoption and rehabilitation services to the animals under our care, while fostering a more educated community. PAWS on average cares for over 500 animals each year.

Looking to get involved, adopt or donate? Visit pawsofcoronado.org, call our office 619.435.8247 or email [email protected]. Our furry friends thank you!

 

 



PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.