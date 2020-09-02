Pet of the Week: Claire, a Terrier Mix for Adoption

Add an Adorable Accessory to your Life with Claire…

A real survivor, Claire came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility suffering from starvation and a terrible infection. She showed her true colors, fighting through it all for a chance at a better life. Claire is now ready for a new forever family who will love her and admire her for all she has overcome.

Despite her rough start, Claire is a loving and affectionate girl who quickly bonds with new human friends.

Claire is new to walking on leash, but she is a real natural. Walks with this sweet girl will be relaxing and fun!

It seems that Claire has not had a lot of training, although she is house trained. Claire and her new family will benefit from training together.

Claire has come through her health issues, but she is currently on a special kidney diet, which PAWS recommends continuing.

Claire’s Stats: Terrier Mix, female, stray – found by CPD in Tidelands Park, DOB: July 2016 (4 years old), 38 pounds, shots up to date, spayed, microchipped, adoption fee – $125

Are you looking for a fun and affectionate girl who deserves a second chance at life? Submit an online adoption application for Claire today! If you have any questions, please email us at dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out Claire’s full profile!