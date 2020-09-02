Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Pet of the Week: Claire, a Terrier Mix for Adoption

By PAWS of Coronado

Add an Adorable Accessory to your Life with Claire…

A real survivor, Claire came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility suffering from starvation and a terrible infection. She showed her true colors, fighting through it all for a chance at a better life. Claire is now ready for a new forever family who will love her and admire her for all she has overcome.

  • - Advertisement -

    Despite her rough start, Claire is a loving and affectionate girl who quickly bonds with new human friends.

  • Claire is new to walking on leash, but she is a real natural. Walks with this sweet girl will be relaxing and fun!

  • - Advertisement -

    It seems that Claire has not had a lot of training, although she is house trained. Claire and her new family will benefit from training together.

  • Claire has come through her health issues, but she is currently on a special kidney diet, which PAWS recommends continuing.

Claire’s Stats: Terrier Mix, female, stray – found by CPD in Tidelands Park, DOB: July 2016 (4 years old), 38 pounds, shots up to date, spayed, microchipped, adoption fee – $125

Are you looking for a fun and affectionate girl who deserves a second chance at life?  Submit an online adoption application for Claire today!  If you have any questions, please email us at dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.  And please check out Claire’s full profile!

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chocked full of approvals, with two things being taken off...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Labor Day Holiday Schedule 2020 

The City will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7. Here’s a list that includes facilities that will be open with varying hours...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theater, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theater has been closed since March, mid run of the musical "Alice". When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Community News

The All Schools Movie and Back to School Bash is Something to Phone Home About!

You’re invited to get cozy, snuggle in with your family, and savor an iconic (and nostalgic) movie under the stars! The “All Schools Movie...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Pet of the Week: Cookie, an Applehead Seal Point Siamese for Adoption

Add a Sweet Treat to Your Life with Cookie... Beautiful and elegant Cookie came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when her former owner relinquished...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Wyatt, a Lab Retriever Mix for Adoption

Marshall in a New Chapter of Your Life with Wyatt! Fun and handsome Wyatt came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he was found...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Violet, a Black Cat for Adoption

Add A Flower to your Summer Garden with Violet... Sweet and engaging Violet came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility as a stray when she...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Periwinkle, a Dilute Blue Tortoiseshell for Adoption

Give Your Life Some Twinkle with Periwinkle... Beautiful Periwinkle was brought to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when she was found as a stray in...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Vader, a Black Cat for Adoption

Vader Would Make an Out of This World Four-Legged Friend... Handsome, fun, and frisky Vader came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility after his owner...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Dusty, a White/Grey Cat for Adoption

Dusty Only Wants to Be with You... Handsome and confident Dusty came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when he was found as a stray...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
The following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years, and also having...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chocked full of approvals, with two things being taken off...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theater, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theater has been closed since March, mid run of the musical "Alice". When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Community News

Cruise Ships Still Part of the View

The two lightly-manned cruise ships off the coast, Celebrity cruise line’s Millennium and Eclipse vessels, are around to view from Coronado’s beaches for the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.