It’s Just a Drill, San Diego Bay Mass Rescue Exercise to be Held on April 24

Ahead of the busy months along the waterfront and increased water recreation in San Diego Bay, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police and the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguard Division will host the annual countywide Mass Rescue Operations exercise in San Diego Bay. The exercise will test local Coast Guard, police, fire, and lifeguard agencies in responding to mass rescue operations to enhance regional coordination and life rescue in San Diego Bay.

This year’s exercise scenario on Wed., April 24 from 9 am to 12 noon will include an anchored barge (simulated vessel) with active and inert smoke (simulating an active fire), and multiple victims both in the water and aboard the anchored barge. Police officers, firefighters, and lifeguards will demonstrate marine surface rescue operations, victims in the water with moulage*, marine firefighting skills, including hose lays, entry, and rescue techniques. The U.S. Coast Guard will also perform a helicopter rescue with simulated victims.

Activity will take place in and around the bay near the Hilton Bayfront Boardwalk and

Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.

* Moulage is the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams and other medical and military personnel (Wikipedia).





