Monday, April 22, 2024
Community News

It’s Just a Drill, San Diego Bay Mass Rescue Exercise to be Held on April 24

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photo by Daniel Guerra / Unsplash

Ahead of the busy months along the waterfront and increased water recreation in San Diego Bay, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police and the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguard Division will host the annual countywide Mass Rescue Operations exercise in San Diego Bay. The exercise will test local Coast Guard, police, fire, and lifeguard agencies in responding to mass rescue operations to enhance regional coordination and life rescue in San Diego Bay.

This year’s exercise scenario on Wed., April 24 from 9 am to 12 noon will include an anchored barge (simulated vessel) with active and inert smoke (simulating an active fire), and multiple victims both in the water and aboard the anchored barge. Police officers, firefighters, and lifeguards will demonstrate marine surface rescue operations, victims in the water with moulage*, marine firefighting skills, including hose lays, entry, and rescue techniques. The U.S. Coast Guard will also perform a helicopter rescue with simulated victims.

Activity will take place in and around the bay near the Hilton Bayfront Boardwalk and
Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal.

* Moulage is the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams and other medical and military personnel (Wikipedia).



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Flower Show 1922 Club: Underwater Playground Delights Guests at Ocean Electric

Community News

Poker Night at Coronado VFW to Support Girls Lacrosse – Apr. 27

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Apr. 11-17, 2024

Business

Coronado Job Fairs Offer Opportunities for Those Seeking Work Locally

Community News

A Day Trip to the Coral Tree Tea House – May 10

Community News

Green Ribbons for Earth-Friendly Home Fronts

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD Preschool Registration is Open – Space is Limited, Apply Early

People

Coronado Student Wins Award in San Diego County Financial Literacy Comic Competition

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado May Mental Wellness Fair – May 1

Community News

Attend a Library Winn Room Renovations Subcommittee Meeting – Apr. 24

Community News

Unleashing Musical Brilliance: Coronado Arts Academy and CoSA Foundation Forge Partnership for Summer Music Camps

Education

Coronado Unified Teachers of the Year to be Honored at April 18 CUSD Board Meeting

More Local News

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and More Layoffs

Education

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach Fires

City of Coronado

Polluted Tijuana River Named Nation’s 9th Most Endangered

News

Coronado Resident’s Matching Donations Will Make a Critical Difference for Magnolia Project

Community News

ClassPass in Coronado – Flexibility and Multiple Options to Improve Your Health

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Speed Spinners Jump Rope Team to Host Southern CA Open...