PAWS of Coronado is Racing into 2023 with a 5K Ruff Run on March 4

The 2nd annual 5k Ruff Run presented by PAWS of Coronado will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8 am in the Coronado Cays. Animal lovers of all ages and their furry companions are encouraged to participate, it is sure to be some tail-wagging fun.

Don’t have your own furry companion to run or walk with? No worries! All are welcome to sign up and cruise alongside our community pets to the finish line. You can also participate and support PAWS animal welfare work with our virtual run option. A packet will be mailed directly to you prior to race day that provides all the materials as if you were at the event. Team or group sign ups are also encouraged. This run will feature a 5k route through the Coronado Cays, while also having a paw-pular 1 mile option.

PAWS asks that all animal participants be comfortable in large group settings and around other animals. Animals must also be held on a non-retractable leash at all times and up to date on all vaccines.

PAWS Community Clinics offer low cost vaccines available by appointment only at www.pawsofcoronado.org/paws-clinic/. Donations will fund medical, behavioral and other support required to find forever homes for our community’s stray and relinquished animals. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event, if interested contact Jennifer Stein at [email protected] for information on how to get involved.





