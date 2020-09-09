Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Pets of the Week: The “Lion King” Kittens

By PAWS of Coronado

Update from PAWS:  Mufasa, Pumbaa, Kiara, Sarabi and Zazu have been adopted. Simone and Nala’s adoption is pending. Two new young cats, Ford and Chevy, are now available for adoption. In addition, we have a number of cats/kittens that will be available soon, so please continue to check our Cats for Adoption webpage!

Kitten-palooza at PAWS…

PAWS is suddenly inundated with some adorable and personable kittens! Named after Lion King characters, this crew has something for everyone. Kittens are social by nature, and PAWS encourages adopters to consider adopting in pairs.

    Nala and Simone are a bonded pair, as are Pumbaa and Mufasa. These dynamic duos will provide lots of love and entertainment in their new homes.

  • Kiara likes playing with the boys in the group, and would definitely love a feline friend in her new home.

    Sarabi is the loner of the group, and would be happy as an only cat in her new home.

  • Zazu is a shy guy, and quite the looker. He is an enchanting gentleman looking for a quiet home.

Single adoption fee: $50; pair adoption fee: $75. These kittens range in age from 3 months to 1 year old. All are neutered/spayed, microchipped, immunizations up to date, have tested negative for FeLV, and have been dewormed. For specific information on each kitten, please please check out their full profiles on the PAWS Cats for Adoption webpage.

Are you looking for some feline fun? Please submit the PAWS cat adoption application  today! If you have questions, you can email our cat adoption team at catadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org.

PAWS of Coronado
PAWS of Coronadohttp://www.pawsofcoronado.org
PAWS of Coronado was established in 2003. PAWS manages the Coronado Animal Care Facility and cares for the orphaned cats and dogs of Coronado while they find them their forever homes.

