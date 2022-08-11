Ruff Run Presented by PAWS of Coronado – Sept. 18, 2022

On your mark, get set, and go register today! The 5k Ruff Run presented by PAWS of Coronado will take place on Sunday, September 18th at 8 am in the Coronado Cays. Animal lovers of all ages and their furry companions are encouraged to participate in this inaugural event, which is sure to be some tail-wagging fun. Don’t have your own furry companion to run or walk with? No worries! All are welcome to sign up and cruise alongside our community pets to the finish line. You can also participate and support PAWS animal welfare work with our virtual run option. A packet will be mailed directly to you prior to race day that provides all the materials as if you were at the event.

PAWS asks that all animal participants be comfortable in large group settings and around other animals. Animals must also be held on a non-retractable leash at all times and up to date on all vaccines. PAWS Community Clinics offer low cost vaccines available by appointment only at www.pawsofcoronado.org/paws-clinic/. Donations will fund medical, behavioral and other support required to find forever homes for our community’s stray and relinquished animals.

For more information – to register for the event, donate to our cause, or to find out how to run for free, visit www.pawsofcoronado.org and follow @pawsofcoronado @ruffrun2022 on social media. Registration includes: a t-shirt, a custom medal for you or your furry companion, and more! Interested in becoming a sponsor or volunteering at the event contact Jennifer Stein at [email protected].

