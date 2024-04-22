Monday, April 22, 2024
Coronado Flower Show 1922 Club: Underwater Playground Delights Guests at Ocean Electric

Christine Van Tuyl
More than 350 community members flowed into Spreckels Park on Saturday, April 20 for a favorite local tradition: the Coronado Flower Show 1922 Club. The annual party, held inside the tents of the Flower Show, lit up the night with all things neon, underwater and glowing. After all, this year’s theme was “Ocean Electric.”

“The 1922 Club was yet again one of the best parties of the year,” said Coronado Floral Association President Sara Stillman. “Generations of Islanders showed up to support the Coronado Floral Association wearing their neon best and ready to party.”

The space was transformed into an underwater playground with ocean-themed decor and flower installations by Natalie Blooms. Guests were welcomed with a glass of champagne and given their own light-up flower crowns. Undulating jellyfish greeted all who arrived and ushered guests into the festive space.

Eleven local eateries participated as food vendors, treating guests to small plates of everything from oysters and clam chowder to ravioli and street tacos. Participating restaurants included Lil’ Piggies, Balsamic Italian Kitchen, Lobster West, Little Frenchie, Miguel’s Cocina, Brigantine, The Laundry Pub and Captain Jack’s Shellfish Company. Desserts were served up from Gelato Paradiso, Nolita Hall and Pacific Batch Cookie Co.

The bar menu offered everything from French bubbles, espresso martinis and several specially-crafted cocktails just for the event. A playful photo booth invited guests to take lively pictures, with or without props.

But the real fun started when the band hit the stage…Wayne Foster Entertainment pulled out all the stops, including handing out light-up props and surprising everyone on the dance floor with a glow-in-the-dark robot dancer!

“The band was a smash and kept the energy up all night,” said Stillman. “From the jellyfish on stilts to more than a dozen amazing restaurants and vendors who provided delicious sips and bites, it was truly an evening to remember.”

This year’s 1922 Club — named for the inaugural year of the Coronado Flower Show — has been celebrating in style since 2014. That year, the Spring Fling “Flip Flops and Florals” took over the tents and each year the event has evolved into a bigger and better party. Stay tuned for next year’s bash, sure to be more extravagant and festive than ever.

“We are so lucky to have the support of the community, and all the money raised goes back to the Coronado Floral Association and supports the Coronado Flower Show,” said Stillman.

 



Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

