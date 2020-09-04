Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, September 5, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
City of CoronadoFeatured

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

By Christine Van Tuyl

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters at M.I.T., and worked at Solar Turbines Incorporated for more than 30 years where he managed budgets of more than $100 million.

A self-professed “old timer” and a Coronado resident for more than 45 years, Donovan talks local politics with the same focused attention and weighty consideration that he gives his expansive business endeavors.

- Advertisement -

Mike Donovan has lived in Coronado for 45 years.

Donovan—who is running for his second term—is careful to attribute many of his proudest accomplishments to a collaborative effort, but acknowledges his important leadership roles on several issues.

- Advertisement -

“While most everything accomplished by our city is through a team effort, and not due just to one person, some of the accomplishments in which I feel I took a leadership role include completing an update to the City’s Historic Preservation ordinance and process. [This included] adding clarification to the criteria, and streamlining the process to be more effective and efficient,” says Donovan.

He is also proud of creating a Community Grant Policy, which establishes criteria, determines eligibility and defines processes and accountability for grants designed to strengthen the Coronado community. Donovan also played a leading role in helping the City of Coronado reach an agreement with the state to gain local control of State Routes 75 and 282—key roadways that are important to Coronado.

But these days, new issues are thrust into the spotlight.

“Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic is probably the most challenging issue we face over the next few years,” says Donovan. “In the short term, we must ensure the safety and health of our residents while supporting local businesses, which represent people’s jobs and livelihoods.”

To help keep everyone safe, Donovan says the city has enlisted the help of Coronado MainStreet, a nonprofit dedicated to maintaining a vibrant downtown.

“Representatives from MainStreet have been invaluable in educating, assisting, and monitoring our businesses with regard to meeting the guidelines required to keep businesses open,” says Donovan.

In addition, he says the city has done a great job working with the businesses to relax certain requirements, allowing them to operate within the set guidelines, such as conducting business outdoors.

“Some examples include allowing restaurants to use parts of sidewalks and required parking areas for outdoor dining,” says Donovan. “We also have allowed fitness centers, yoga instructors, and related businesses to use some public parks and areas of our beach to have exercise sessions while meeting distancing rules.”

When it comes to ensuring that people on streets and sidewalks adhere to safety requirements, Donovan says the city has taken important steps. In fact, Donovan says the city has handed out 1500 masks since the start of the pandemic.

“[We have provided] signs for businesses to display, placing our mobile electronic signs in strategic areas with the message to wear face coverings, and having uniformed police officers walking the streets of downtown, contacting people who are not following the rules and providing face masks if someone does not have one,” says Donovan. “The police are authorized to issue citations to people not following the rules, if the situation warrants.”

Another challenge? Donovan says we must also strike a reasonable balance to address the reduced income to the city, mostly due to reductions in hotel (transient occupancy) and sales tax revenue. Central to this will be the creation and execution of a viable city budget while maintaining city services to Coronado residents.

The inequitable Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) assigned to the City of Coronado is yet another issue that needs to be addressed.

“Simply stated, we (the City) believe the required housing allowance as dictated by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is not equitable, based on the land we have available to develop, the constraints placed on us by other agencies, and the current housing density of our city,” says Donovan.

Finally, Donovan says that traffic continues to be a big problem for the residents of Coronado.

“I have advocated for the development of a Traffic Calming Plan to first identify and prioritize areas that would benefit the most from some sort of traffic calming solution, and also provide a ‘tool box’ for various options that could be evaluated for areas of concern,” says Donovan.

What of the cross border sewage issues that have plagued Coronado beaches in recent years? Fortunately, Donovan says we are moving in the right direction. In the last few months, a funding allocation of $300 million was provided by the federal government to address this issue.

“This was a huge milestone and was the result of a combined effort of various cities, the county, other agencies and non-profit organizations,” says Donovan.

Efforts to date have been centered on identifying and measuring the effects of the Tijuana River contamination.

“I have seen some criticism over doing this, with the sentiment that we already know there is a problem,” says Donovan. “But it is important to note that unless the problem is quantified, it is impossible to evaluate the level of effectiveness of any particular solution. A baseline is also needed to measure the actual impact of any given solution.”

He says the task before us now is to prioritize and select the EPA projects that will fit into the funding budget we currently have, in order to get the most value added. Then, to effectively and efficiently execute the projects identified.

“This will again take a collaborative effort, with the lead agency being the EPA,” says Donovan.

Another problematic issue in Coronado is blending business with resident interests.

“For me, residential quality of life is most important,” says Donovan. “[But] the complexity of this simple statement is that it means different things to different people. For example, many people don’t like the crowded downtown area and added traffic and parking headaches during the summer, when we experience a higher level of visitors. But, the other side of the coin, is that many of our businesses in town cannot survive on patronage from residents alone.”

Donovan says that impacts from online shopping, access for active and retired military to the base commissary and exchange, and being 2.2 miles across the bridge from the eighth largest city in America create somewhat of a viability challenge to many of the businesses in Coronado.

 “Without the support of visitors and tourists we would see many closed store fronts, not unlike what the City experienced in the 1980s,” says Donovan. “So, we must balance the negative impacts on traffic and parking with the positive impacts of having a quaint, attractive downtown area with shops and stores that fit into and support the small-town qualities of Coronado.”

Donovan says the city has done some things to mitigate these negative aspects, such as working with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) to provide a free shuttle service throughout the Coronado commercial areas. He says this bus service is the most used route in the entire MTS area and has done a lot to reduce traffic and parking issues.

Despite the myriad of problems for the new City Council to tackle, Donovan hopes to continue using his strengths to work for the City of Coronado.

“To me, some of the most important attributes that have helped me, not only as a councilmember but in my career, have been the personal discipline, time management, and critical thinking skills I have acquired,” says Donovan. “As an engineer, I learned how to evaluate an issue objectively and logically, and make data and information-based decisions using all input available.”

Despite today’s polarizing political climate, and although many Coronado residents have different viewpoints, Donovan says there is much that unites us.

“I believe what unites us is first and foremost being Americans, and then also being residents of Coronado, which I think is at the top of the list for most desirable places to live,” says Donovan. “We have a wonderful city here, which is the envy of many.”

Our systems are not perfect, but there are always opportunities to improve.

“In my view, the way towards improvement starts with a collaborative approach with logical and reasonable discussion that transcends partisanship and politics,” says Donovan.

When Donovan isn’t working or campaigning, you can find him on the golf course, shooting hoops, or at Dog Beach.

To learn more about Mike Donovan and his campaign, visit mikedonovancoronado.com.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Takes Next Steps to Create Equity Action Plan

Following a summer of racial inequality protests across the country and locally, CUSD is working to make the classroom more inclusive and diverse. At...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 4, 2020

https://youtu.be/4MZCP6VC4lUMore businesses and activities are reopening and resuming thanks to revised criteria from the governor to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Find out what...
Read more
Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Labor Day Holiday Schedule 2020 

The City will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7. Here’s a list that includes facilities that will be open with varying hours...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Get a Clue: Dine, Drink, and Solve a Crime with Your Family at the First-Ever Virtual CSF Auction

Nothing is stopping this year’s Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Auction…not even a bad guy! During this year’s “Who Dunnit: A Coronado Mystery” themed event,...
Read more
People

Tales from the I.C.U.: Life as a Nurse During the Global Pandemic

Coronado resident Rebecca Sauer has strong opinions when it comes to wearing a mask, social distancing, and taking steps to stop the spread of...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools to Start 2020-2021 with Virtual Learning, Look Towards a Safe Reopening

On Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, the Coronado School District held a series of town hall meetings on Zoom to discuss the...
Read more
People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Master's in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more
Education

CUSD Eyes Safe Fall ReOpening; Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for July 23rd

The Coronado Unified School District held a special meeting July 9 to discuss safe reopening plans for the fall. The meeting, which board members...
Read more
People

Undercover Philanthropist Donna Salof Awarded Key to the City at Feast and Fareway

It’s not every day that you’re given a key to the city by the Mayor of Coronado. Just ask Donna Salof, who turned 70...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council’s Undercover Overachiever: Mike Donovan Talks COVID-19, Traffic Calming, and City Housing Requirements

Mike Donovan—who seeks reelection for city council—isn’t one to brag. So, you might not know he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, got his masters...
Read more
Education

CUSD Takes Next Steps to Create Equity Action Plan

Following a summer of racial inequality protests across the country and locally, CUSD is working to make the classroom more inclusive and diverse. At...
Read more
Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.