Friday, September 11, 2020

9/11 Memorial at Coronado High School – ‘Never Forget’

By Coronado Times

Coronado High School’s Navy Junior ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) placed flags in the CHS quad to honor and remember those that perished and those that continue to be impacted by the terrorist attacks on 9/11/01. The flags are placed in the shape of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the number “93” (United Airlines Flight 93).

Aside from Coronado High School staff, the campus is eerily empty. students remain off-site attending classes via distance learning. The smoke from the California wildfires have tinted the sky a light shade of orange, which has cast a soft glow on the memorial.

Never Forget

A block away, the Coronado Fire Department flag is flown at half staff outside their station.

The Coronado Fire Department flag at half staff outside their station.

Never Forget

