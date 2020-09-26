Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, September 26, 2020

Jo Stretch Brings the Benefits of Stretching to Coronado

By Jennifer Velez

Get ready to feel renewed, with less aches and pains, after a visit to Jo Stretch, soon to be open at 1010 C Avenue, in the former Coronado Beauty Salon site. Offering a new concept to help with flexibility, preventing injuries, releasing muscle pain, relieving stress, helping with post-workout recovery and more, Jo Stretch will have a soft opening October 5 and will offer free 15-minute stretches leading up to its grand opening on October 9.

A team of six stretchers, who hold degrees in kinesiology and related fields, will be available to provide stretching sessions for clients combining personal training, physical therapy, and massage techniques. Manager JJ Brawley, N.C.P.T. LcHT., points out that the stretchers work to push clients to accomplish more, help heal injuries and provide tranquil relaxation, depending on the needs. One-on-one assisted stretching sessions can be helpful for many conditions including sciatica pain, plantar fasciitis, sore muscles, and much more.  Current clients range from kids to seniors and include both non-athletes and pro and semi-professional athletes, all with the goal of improving their mobility and flexibility.

Photo courtesy of Jo Stretch

The concept of Jo Stretch was created by Physical Therapist (DPT) Joan Balas, with 20 years of experience, and Talia Rozen, an endurance athlete with a kinesiology degree and more than 12 years in the health and fitness field, with an emphasis on personal and group training, and corporate fitness. They combined their physical therapy, personal training, and athletic experiences to create this unique model and opened their first location in La Jolla in April 2019. Brawley said, “We are looking forward to working with the Coronado community. Our stretchers work together to offer a variety of techniques and experiences to help clients achieve the maximum benefits.”

Sessions are typically 25 minutes in length with an introductory session offered for $25 and future sessions $45. Each session focuses on targeting major muscle groups and stretchers use a variety of techniques, such as Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation (PNF) and Myofascial Release. If needed, double sessions of 50 minutes, which involve more tissue work and targeting areas, are available. Clients can purchase four 25 minute sessions for $99.

Strict safety protocols have been put in place in both locations, and backyard stretch sessions were developed due to the COVID-19 precautions. Appointments must be scheduled. Clients can also book a stretcher to conduct a session at their home. Stretchers bring the needed equipment and clients can invite the family to join in the wellness experience.

Photo courtesy of Jo Stretch

Rozen says, “We love helping people at Jo Stretch. Our concept is simple, to help improve our clients’ quality of life through assisted stretching. No matter if you are an athlete, weekend warrior, kid, or elderly; assisted stretching will benefit you.”

To learn more about Jo Stretch and check out their tutorials for stretching that can be done at home or on the go with their stretching kit, including a single ball, stretching strap, and double ball developed by Balas, visit their website at jostretch.com.  Appointments can be booked online and by calling 619-537-0010.

Jo Stretch is located at 1010 C Avenue in Coronado

 

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

