City of Coronado Selects Employee of the Year

At their March 11 meeting, the Rotary Club of Coronado celebrated the selection of Tricia Olsen, Development Associate Planner, as the City of Coronado 2019 Employee of the Year. Each quarter, an outstanding employee is selected by the City. From that exceptional group, the Employee of the Year is chosen. Tricia Olsen, who has been employed by the City since 2010, was selected for her demonstrated expertise as the City’s Historic Resource Planner. She has provided invaluable assistance to homeowners, the Historic Resource Commission and the City Council, presenting numerous projects and helping applicants navigate the historic designation process. Blair King, City Manager and Rotary Member, presented the award to Tricia. Her compassion and patience with the public have made her an outstanding asset to the City. Tricia truly demonstrates the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”