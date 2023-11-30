Thursday, November 30, 2023
Community News

Rotary Santa Returns for 94th Year to Make Local Deliveries on Christmas Eve

Less than 1 min.

Wrapped and labeled gifts can be dropped off at Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Ave, Tuesday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 22 between noon and 5 pm.

Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

He’s coming to town!

Santa Claus returns for the 94th year of traditional visits to Coronado homes on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th to deliver presents to local girls and boys from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Tim Hodges (Rotarian), Jayson Summers (Fire Chief), SANTA CLAUS, Katherine Moser (Chase Branch Manager)

Assisted by members of the Rotary Club of Coronado, Chase Bank and the Coronado Fire Department, Jolly Old St. Nicholas asks parents, grandparents or guardians to drop their presents off at Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Avenue beginning Tuesday December 19 through Friday December 22. The presents may be dropped during the hours of noon to 5 pm. The Elves are only receiving the presents dropped off at Chase Bank.

A reminder to all the gift givers out there, the presents must be gift wrapped, have the child’s first name, phone number and address clearly marked on the outside. All presents will be logged in by the Rotary Elves to ensure no one is left out on Christmas Eve.

The Todaro family with Rotary Santa on Christmas even 2021



Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CIFF Presents “Scrooge” (1951) and Announces 2024 Student Classic Film Series Schedule – Dec. 3

Community News

Celebrating the Holidays in Coronado: A Magical Experience

Community News

Coronado MainStreet Hosts “Shop Small Saturday” Again – Dec. 9

Community News

Trails and Ales, Guajome Regional Park – Dec. 5

Community News

Reviving History: Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Coronado’s Beloved Model T Laundry Truck – Dec. 9

Community News

Santa Selfies & Giveaways at Coronado Ferry Landing – Dec. 9 & 16

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Rotary Club Honors Outstanding Class of 2023 Student Athletes

People

Coronado Rotary Peacemaker Award Recognizes Inspiring International Program: Limbs of Freedom

People

Coronado Rotary’s Impact Giving Fund

People

Coronado Rotary Celebrates 97 Years of Service Above Self!

People

Rotary’s Salute to the Red, White, and Blue

People

Rotary Peace Scholar to Study at University of Queensland in Australia

More Local News

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CIFF Presents “Scrooge” (1951) and Announces 2024 Student Classic Film Series...