Coronado Rotary’s Annual “End Polio Now” Auction Offers Great Deals – Through Sept. 9

With fall right around the corner, and myriad non-profits launching their annual fundraising campaigns, the market’s about to get “hot” with “online auctions” offering one-of-a-kind goods and services not usually available to the public … and at incredibly reasonable prices! Each year, one of Coronado’s premier bargain-bidding extravaganzas is Rotary Club of Coronado’s annual End Polio Now Online Auction.

Through September 9, the entire community has an opportunity to bid on silent auction items. Dozens of rare items, vintage collectibles, gift certificates to local merchants, and exceptional experiences are available this week only at www.biddingowl.com/coronadorotary.

Be the first to bid on a streamlined beach cruiser generously donated by Coronado’s own Holland’s Bikes, which is definitely one of the most generous local merchants when it comes to supporting our local non-profits. Valued at more than $400, this is the perfect gift to tuck away as a surprise gift for a special someone or use to cruise our local beach streets when chilly autumn winds blow.

A Briggs and Riley Rhapsody Cabin Spinner, valued at almost $500 is the perfect, compact suitcase for overnight business trips or casual adventures up the California coastline. Generously donated by En Route, the premium travel store at the Hotel del Coronado, this compact travel essential is engineered for reality and guaranteed for life. The Briggs and Riley line, voted “The Best Luggage Brand for Every Type of Traveler,” is available locally only at En Route and Nordstroms.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of options available to bid on this week. Dozens of other items are available online, including a Sports Memorabilia Package from San Diego State’s own Dr. Cliff Bee, who along with his wife received SDSU’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their service to the school’s athletics and student athletes. Plus, who wouldn’t want a set of four Lamb’s Theatre tickets, coupled with a Lamb’s Players cookbook and coffee mug, to enjoy the wonderful theatricals their technically talented dramatic troupe provides.

There are one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry available, as well as gift certificates to numerous restaurants around town, including the Brigantine, Il Fornaio, Rosemary, and Tartine, among other local delectable spots. Plus, Blue Bridge Hospitality has thrown in a Hospitality Gift Basket for the taking, and our local Coronado Tasting Room has provided a Vom Fass wine tasting for four plus a bottle of one of their exquisite vintage selections.

Each year, Rotary Club of Coronado holds an exclusive End Polio Now Wine Tasting event (https://coronadorotarywinetasting.charity/), which is already sold out, as well as their signature online auction to raise funds to finally eradicate polio from the face of the earth. Several local Rotary Club members in fact experienced polio themselves or grew up in households where a close family member survived this debilitating disease.

Rotary International has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years, and with their alliance of partners have reduced polio cases by 99.9%. But this disease still exists, and in 2022 an unvaccinated man in Rockland County, New York was paralyzed as a result of a polio infection.

Currently, the endemic poliovirus type 1 still runs rampant in two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan. Since August 2021, vaccinators in Afghanistan have been able to reach up to 4.5 million children in previously inaccessible areas, with the backing of the Taliban. But political uncertainty looms in Pakistan with their parliamentarian problems on top of political and economic crises.

Your perusal and purchase from Coronado Rotary’s online auction portal not only promises to provide some unique and exceptional experiences or items, but also to help eliminate this deadly disease that millions of children around the world still have not received a vaccination for yet.

