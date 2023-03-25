Coronado Rotary Peacemaker Award Recognizes Inspiring International Program: Limbs of Freedom

The 2023 Rotary Club of Coronado Peacemaker Award recognizes an international Rotary project that gives hope and purposeful life back to amputees in need.

Limbs of Freedom is a joint international project that began more than 20 years ago with the Calafia Rotary Club of Ensenada, Mexico and the Rotary Club of Coronado, USA, and in cooperation with the Mexican Government Family Health Group Rehabilitation Center in Ensenada.

The Rotary Clubs support volunteer doctors and technicians who evaluate, fit, build, re-fit and adjust prosthetics for those in need. They staff weekend clinics known as Limb Camps. Recently, the medical team has begun using 3-D printed single-piece prosthetic limbs which can be aligned with precision, and created overnight. To date more than 1000 prosthetic limbs have been made.

The Peacemaker Award recognizes individuals or organizations that have made a significant difference in promoting good will, understanding, and peace initiatives, while exemplifying the Rotary ideal of service above self. To learn more about Coronado Rotary please visit coronadorotary.org.





