Wednesday, March 22, 2023
People

Coronado Rotary’s Impact Giving Fund

1 min.
Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

 

The Rotary Club of Coronado is always seeking ways to better our community, our region, and the world through its work. In 2014, the club embraced the idea of creating an Impact Giving Fund to benefit important local, regional or international causes.

Camp Surf was selected as Coronado Rotary’s first recipient and a new cabin was funded through installments over three years totaling $33,000. In 2017, the club selected Sharp Coronado Hospital Foundation as the next recipient. At that time, Sharp Coronado Hospital was raising funds to build its new Outpatient Pavilion. The City of Coronado had pledged to match donated funds two-for-one for this cause, a strong motivator for the Club. Coronado Rotary pledged $100,000 over 10 years, which the City matched with an additional $200,000. The Outpatient Pavilion was finished and provides important service to the community.

Pictured are Fahd Benjalil, Sharp Coronado Hospital Chief Financial Officer, Rotary President LuAnn Miller, Rotary Board Member Mike Woiwode and Sharp Coronado Hospital Chief Executive Officer Scott Evans.

On March 15, Coronado Rotary granted $12,500, the eighth of ten installments, to Sharp Coronado Hospital. To learn more about Rotary and all we do, visit coronadorotary.org.

 

 



Rotary Club of Coronado
Rotary Club of Coronado

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.