Coronado Rotary’s Impact Giving Fund

The Rotary Club of Coronado is always seeking ways to better our community, our region, and the world through its work. In 2014, the club embraced the idea of creating an Impact Giving Fund to benefit important local, regional or international causes.

Camp Surf was selected as Coronado Rotary’s first recipient and a new cabin was funded through installments over three years totaling $33,000. In 2017, the club selected Sharp Coronado Hospital Foundation as the next recipient. At that time, Sharp Coronado Hospital was raising funds to build its new Outpatient Pavilion. The City of Coronado had pledged to match donated funds two-for-one for this cause, a strong motivator for the Club. Coronado Rotary pledged $100,000 over 10 years, which the City matched with an additional $200,000. The Outpatient Pavilion was finished and provides important service to the community.

On March 15, Coronado Rotary granted $12,500, the eighth of ten installments, to Sharp Coronado Hospital. To learn more about Rotary and all we do, visit coronadorotary.org.





