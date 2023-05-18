Coronado Rotary Club Honors Outstanding Class of 2023 Student Athletes

At Rotary Club’s luncheon meeting on May 17, Coronado High School Athletic Director Robin Nixon presented this year‘s top student athletes of the Class of 2023. The student athletes were chosen by the CHS coaching staff not only for their athletic ability but also for their sportsmanship, coachability, integrity, and scholastic achievement.

In keeping with community tradition, Rotarians welcomed the students and their parents to this very special luncheon event held this year at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club.

Congratulations to these fine student athletes!

Top Senior Athletes Class of 2023

Marianna Dick – Lacrosse; Westminster College

Emma Fabiszak – Lacrosse; University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Dylan Groeneveld – Soccer; Stanford

Charles Kobets – Lacrosse; Cornell University

Emily Kuite – Soccer; Saint Mary’s College of California

Nicholas Lorr – Soccer; University of Chicago

Katelyn McGrath – Soccer; George Washington University

Sebastian Palomera – Water polo; Long Island University

Samuel Quarles – Swimming; Berkeley

Nolan Reuter – Basketball; University of Kansas

Zoe Searles – Soccer, Swim; UCLA

Saxton Sylvester – Football, Track and Field; UCLA





