Coronado Rotary Club Honors Outstanding Class of 2023 Student Athletes

At Rotary Club’s luncheon meeting on May 17, Coronado High School Athletic Director Robin Nixon presented this year‘s top student athletes of the Class of 2023. The student athletes were chosen by the CHS coaching staff not only for their athletic ability but also for their sportsmanship, coachability, integrity, and scholastic achievement.
In keeping with community tradition, Rotarians welcomed the students and their parents to this very special luncheon event held this year at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club.
Congratulations to these fine student athletes!
Top Senior Athletes Class of 2023
Marianna Dick – Lacrosse; Westminster College
Emma Fabiszak – Lacrosse; University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
Dylan Groeneveld – Soccer; Stanford
Charles Kobets – Lacrosse; Cornell University
Emily Kuite – Soccer; Saint Mary’s College of California
Nicholas Lorr – Soccer; University of Chicago
Katelyn McGrath – Soccer; George Washington University
Sebastian Palomera – Water polo; Long Island University
Samuel Quarles – Swimming; Berkeley
Nolan Reuter – Basketball; University of Kansas
Zoe Searles – Soccer, Swim; UCLA
Saxton Sylvester – Football, Track and Field; UCLA