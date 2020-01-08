Your Coronado Chamber of Commerce Says: New Year, New Team, New Member Benefits!

The New Year brings with it such a wonderful sense of possibility, and we’re feeling especially excited for 2020 here at the Chamber as Executive Director Sue Gillingham is introducing three new team members.

Brenda Depperschmidt and Donna Ball are working on Membership and Events while Belinda Jones is focusing on Communications and Marketing.

Brenda comes to us from the San Diego Chamber of Commerce and Sycuan Resort & Casino where she worked as Entertainment Director. She grew up in Bonita and has spent the last 12 years living on Coronado with her retired Navy husband Jim, teenage sons Brendan and Ryan and their three dogs – also all boys! She will be ensuring members get the most value out of their Chamber Membership beginning with a free Coffee & Connections event at Feast & Fareway on February 6th. (Call to reserve your spot!)

Donna is an esteemed former Board Member of both the Chamber of Commerce and the Coronado Historical Association, and has a wealth of experience running her own business in Commercial Property Management. She has called Coronado her home for 20 years, and the Glorietta Bay Inn her “guest wing” for entertaining numerous visitors – including her daughter Tiffany and grandsons Cole and Connor. Donna cares deeply about seeing local businesses succeed and ensures that every Chamber member is showcased to their best advantage.

Belinda Jones is originally from the UK and has been a professional writer for 30 years, first as a magazine journalist then as a bestselling author, writing travel-themed novels for Penguin Random House. Her latest title The Hotel Where We Met is set at the Hotel Del Coronado and coincidentally features many Chamber members including Clayton’s Coffee Shop, Lamb’s Players and the Village Theater!

Belinda is especially thrilled to be working on the new Coronado Visitor Center website (launching in the spring) as it offers the opportunity to highlight member businesses as well as reminding Islanders of all the appealing reasons to shop local!

As Executive Director Sue Gillingham notes, “I am thrilled to welcome our talented new team and to be able to offer more benefits to our members than ever before, which in turn benefits our very special community in Coronado.”

Other new benefits for members in 2020 include: member business videos, member Q&As on the Chamber website, renewing members receiving all the perks of a new member – including an ad in the Eagle – and our Networking Mixers have had the ticket prices rolled back 20 years so are a better value than ever!

To find out more (and enjoy delicious food and fizz!) join us for our special Holiday Networking Party at the Glorietta Bay Inn Thursday, January 9, 2020. Tickets cost $10 for Members, $30 for Non-Members and any new members who sign up prior will receive a pair of complimentary tickets! Call Brenda on 619 435 9260 for details.