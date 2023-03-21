Keynote Speakers Announced for Annual Salute to the Military Ball

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce RADM Keith Davids, Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command and RADM Yvette Davids, Director, Navy Learning to Action Drive Team, as the distinguished guests of honor and joint keynote speakers for Coronado’s 37th Annual Salute to the Military Ball on Saturday, April 15th, at the Hotel Del Coronado. This year’s theme is “Homecoming: Reconnecting and Reuniting.”

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to the Military Ball was established in 1985 as a thank you to our local service men and women. This annual black-tie affair is a time-honored tradition, giving local Coronado citizens and surrounding business communities an opportunity to gratefully acknowledge the sacrifices and dedication of our active-duty military serving on Naval Base Coronado installations. As part of the special 37th annual celebration, the Chamber will be honoring those who serve here in Coronado.

Please contact Kerri Dowling at [email protected] or visit coronadochamber.com for details on sponsorship and tickets. All active-duty members, please contact your commands for ticket information.





