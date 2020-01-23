Dining: Boardwalk Beach Club Opening – “Eat, Drink & Play”

The former Maretalia restaurant space at 1300 Orange Ave has been revamped and rebranded into a “interactive dining experience,” according to David Spatafore, owner of Blue Bridge Hospitality.

Boardwalk Beach Club has a motto of “Eat, Drink & Play.” Part restaurant/sports bar, part arcade, and part ode to surf culture, Spatafore hopes to attract families, dog lovers, and late night patrons into the upper level space located off Orange Avenue and Churchill Place. Read more about the conception of Boardwalk Beach Club here.

On Wednesday evening, Boardwalk Beach Club held a soft opening for friends and family. Spatafore mingled with guests and shared some details about what people could expect. For now, the hours are “11am until we’re done,” he laughs. While there is currently a full menu being offered, he hopes to expand into breakfast come spring break.

Many might mistake Boardwalk Beach Club as a sports bar with its 22 TVs, but Spatafore educates that “interactive dining experience” is a better description due to the family friendly vibes. “You can bring your children, bring your grandma, it is a blend here. There is something for everyone,” he smiles. For drinks he describes the menu as, “fun, beach vibes. There are also 16 beers on taps. We have craft beer as well as bigger distribution beers.” A must try food he recommends is the popcorn shrimp; “It’s a really popular starter. We also have carne asada and great waffle fries. The Drive-Thru Burger is double smashed.” With so many great options (in a really easy to read format) it’s understandable to find difficulty in picking out just one item. Coming up with the concept, Spatafore shares, “Boardwalk Beach Club has aspects we don’t already have in Coronado, it’s a different spin.”

The atmosphere is fun and relaxed. It will be easy to get lost on “island time” enjoying one of many outdoor views, playing in the arcade, or listening to the live music.

The outside seating in the back has free standing heaters as well as heaters above. Patio umbrellas stay folded out of the way at night, but can be used on hot summer days. On the televisions throughout the space we noticed WSL surf contests, Australian Open tennis and NBA basketball games, and even more surfing! The arcade was filled with young children and teenagers alike. Patron Julie shared, “I think it’s perfectly different. It will be slammed on a rainy day. This is great!”

While Boardwalk Beach Club has classic drinks like margaritas and mojitos, they also give a nod to Coronado with a play on drink names like ‘Shipwrecked Punch’ and ‘Sex on Central Beach.’ The range of drinks includes zero-proof libations and frozen libations really emphasizing the “something for everyone” experience. If your “everyone” happens to include a large group, the 32 oz shareable punch bowl might be right for you! The Island Girl Skinny was very refreshing, the pineapple adding a natural sweetener. Lucky’s Remedy, a Jameson drink, went down smoother than expected. The nutmeg sprinkled on top and the presentation of the coconut cup gave a very tropical, elevated experience. Guest Teresa was delighted with Lucky’s Remedy, “Oh snap! This is my summer drink! It’s almost like a snow cone, somewhere between being blended or on ice.”

Staff all around was extremely friendly, smiling at guests walking past. My server, Nikala, provided a lot of great information. She shared that the popcorn shrimp is a favorite among staff even if you aren’t a seafood lover. Nikala also shared that their Drive-Thru Burger gave her “in-n-out” vibes and was a good choice. For a beverage she recommends the Fog Cutter cocktail, comparing it to an old fashioned. For an “Instagram Worthy” drink she identified the Lava Flow as a good choice.

I tried the Roasted Cauliflower Al Pastor Tacos with the side of Gallos Pintos and it was incredible. Pineapple is not something I would normally put in a taco but it was great. The cauliflower/pineapple combination gave it a sweet yet crunchy taste. The chef shared that the cheese had a nice burnt flavor to it as it was cooked first, comparing it to a queso-taco! My husband enjoyed the Carne Asada Tacos, “you can tell they use a fire grill which I really like. The cilantro lime crema sauce with it is perfect.”

The prices are reasonable. Oftentimes main plates come solo and sides are extra, but not here. At Boardwalk, with the purchase of a sandwich or a burger comes chips and greens!

Boardwalk Beach Club is located at 1300 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118. Open at 11am.