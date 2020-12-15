Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Tuesday, December 15, 2020

City of Coronado to Roll Out COVID Testing Site in January

Testing is set to begin the first week of January and will be held every Monday and Thursday, starting Jan. 4 at the Coronado Club Room and Boathouse facility, 1985 Strand Way. Testing may be expanded if needed.

By Coronado Times

The City will soon offer a COVID-19 testing site in Coronado that will be open to the general public.

“Testing for COVID-19 is recognized by public health officials as a major factor in beating the pandemic, however, there are no options for the general public here,” City Manager Blair King said. “The City wants to make it as easy as possible for residents to get tested in Coronado.”

The City Council approved moving forward with the testing location earlier this month and the City teamed up with a private partner, Kahala Biosciences, to implement the program. Appointments are being accepted for COVID-19 viral and antibody testing.

The City’s program will allow tests for anyone who:

  • is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms;
  • has been in “close contact” with someone who has COVID-19;
  • needs a negative test to return to work;
  • may have been exposed through a large gathering; or
  • meets any criteria for testing.

Testing helps identify anyone who comes into contact with infected people so they too can be quickly treated. Testing also helps to initiate contact tracing and quarantines sooner to help stop the spread. Currently, the nearest County of San Diego COVID-19 testing locations are in Imperial Beach, National City and at the Mexican Consulate in San Diego. When asked about locating a testing site in Coronado, the County said it had no plans to do so. Additionally, there are no private labs offering COVID-19 testing within the City. Coronado Sharp Hospital offers COVID-19 testing to individuals receiving care at the facility.

The City bears no cost to implement a testing location beyond nominal costs including for canopies for outdoor testing and costs related to advertising. Insurance is accepted. If a tested individual’s insurance does not cover the cost, the insured would work directly with the company to recoup payment. If individuals do not have insurance, they may be tested at no cost through a federal program. If individuals wish to pay directly, COVID-19 tests will cost $120. Antibody testing is $65.

Visit the City’s COVID-19 Testing webpage for more information and a link to the reservation system. For information, contact the City Manager’s Office at cm@coronado.ca.us or call (619) 522-7300.

