COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, June 18, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
BusinessEntertainmentTravel

Hotel del Coronado Reopens June 26

It's Time to Make New Memories. After suspending operations on March 26, 2020, The Del will reopen on June 26.

By Managing Editor

For the past 132 years, the overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong. So it gives us great pleasure to announce that Hotel del Coronado and Beach Village at The Del will reopen to guests on Friday, June 26.

We’ve been busy while our guests were away. Our upgraded pool and brand new Cabana guestrooms are nearly complete and we expect these areas to open on July 19. In early August, the newly reinvented Sun Deck, ENO Market & Pizzeria, and Babcock & Story Bar will make their debut. Until the pool reopens, guests staying at Hotel del Coronado will be provided complimentary sand chairs and umbrellas, a daily $25 dining credit, and discounted self-parking.

- Advertisement -

For the health and safety of our team members and guests, we will offer reduced occupancy and modified amenities to assist with physical distancing and to comply with state and local guidelines. Face coverings will be required for all team members and guests in public areas. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, we are also implementing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection, Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection. Highlights of this new program include: guestroom door seals to indicate no one has entered since the room was thoroughly cleaned; extra disinfection on high touch areas; removal of excess in-room amenities, guest-accessible hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes throughout the resort; contactless check-in/check-out; innovative disinfection technologies; and more.

For full details about our current health and safety measures, hotel amenities, dining options, recreational offerings with safe physical distancing, and more, please visit hoteldel.com/welcome.

We look forward to welcoming you back to the beach.

- Advertisement -

Sincerely,
Harold Rapoza, Jr.
General Manager
Hotel del Coronado & Beach Village at The Del

Image courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Northgate Market Expands Same-Day Delivery with Instacart

Northgate González Market, California’s premiere family-owned, Latino themed supermarket chain has announced a strategic partnership with Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, to deliver grocery items...
Read more
Business

Is Your Portfolio Too Risky?

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has caused record volatility in financial markets around with world.  The U.S. stock market lost roughly a third of...
Read more
Business

Nail Salons, Massage Parlors, Tattoo Studios and More Could Reopen

The County of San Diego announced Friday evening that in accordance with state guidance, the following list of businesses could start to reopen, with...
Read more
Business

Coronado Fitness Club Announces 6/17 Re-Opening, Future “Studio” Expansion, Online Classes—and a New App!

When asked about the gym closure due to Covid-19, Coronado Fitness Club owner Chris Foote focuses on the positive and what the future holds....
Read more
Business

County Approves Movie Theaters Opening June 12

Indoor movie theaters join a growing list of businesses that can begin to reopen this Friday. Businesses must follow state guidelines and are required to fill...
Read more
Business

Gyms, Hotels, Bars, Pools Can Open June 12 with Guidance

Gyms, hotels, bars and wineries are part of the long list of businesses and industries that can begin to reopen June 12, provided they...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – June 12, 2020

https://youtu.be/bajhKtpNXi8Parking restrictions due to the pandemic have been fully lifted in Coronado. Find out what other restrictions have been lifted and what is reopening,...
Read more
Education

County Cancels CHS In Person Graduation – Car Parade Today at 6pm

After a last minute change late Wednesday evening from the planned in-person graduation with strict social distance restrictions, the Coronado High School Class of...
Read more
Military

USS Kidd Commanding Officer Sends Thank You Letter to San Diego

Cmdr. Nathan Wemett, the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100), released the following open letter to the San Diego region...
Read more
Community News

County Identifies Projects to Dramatically Reduce Tijuana River Valley Sewage

The County of San Diego has released a report that identifies 27 projects that could potentially reduce the flow of sewage from Mexico into...
Read more
Business

County Approves Movie Theaters Opening June 12

Indoor movie theaters join a growing list of businesses that can begin to reopen this Friday. Businesses must follow state guidelines and are required to fill...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Update, Board Meeting on June 18 at 4pm

We are committed to equity for all students. On Thursday evening, the Governing Board will review and discuss BP 0410: Nondiscrimination in District Programs and...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Caltrans Relinquishment, Sea Level Rise, Cultural Arts Commission

After more than a decade of discussion, the biggest decision of the Council meeting was to move forward on the Road Relinquishment for State...
Read more
People

Local Voices: CHS 2005 Grad Describes Island Experience as “Bittersweet;” Looks to Younger Generation for Change

He was on the Homecoming Court. He was a star personality on the school daily bulletin. He played volleyball and basketball. He even made...
Read more
Crime

California Attorney General to Probe One of Two Hangings of Black Men

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the inquiry as skeptics distrust local law enforcement, suspecting the deaths are lynchings, not suicides.
Read more
Military

Safety Standards Uncompromised as Navy Restarts SEAL Training

Printed with permission of US Department of Defense Written By: Navy Lt. John Mike"Hooyah!" and other screams of motivation pierced the crisp Coronado, California, air in the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.