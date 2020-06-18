Hotel del Coronado Reopens June 26

For the past 132 years, the overwhelming support from our community has kept us strong. So it gives us great pleasure to announce that Hotel del Coronado and Beach Village at The Del will reopen to guests on Friday, June 26.

We’ve been busy while our guests were away. Our upgraded pool and brand new Cabana guestrooms are nearly complete and we expect these areas to open on July 19. In early August, the newly reinvented Sun Deck, ENO Market & Pizzeria, and Babcock & Story Bar will make their debut. Until the pool reopens, guests staying at Hotel del Coronado will be provided complimentary sand chairs and umbrellas, a daily $25 dining credit, and discounted self-parking.

For the health and safety of our team members and guests, we will offer reduced occupancy and modified amenities to assist with physical distancing and to comply with state and local guidelines. Face coverings will be required for all team members and guests in public areas. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, we are also implementing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection, Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection. Highlights of this new program include: guestroom door seals to indicate no one has entered since the room was thoroughly cleaned; extra disinfection on high touch areas; removal of excess in-room amenities, guest-accessible hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes throughout the resort; contactless check-in/check-out; innovative disinfection technologies; and more.

For full details about our current health and safety measures, hotel amenities, dining options, recreational offerings with safe physical distancing, and more, please visit hoteldel.com/welcome.

We look forward to welcoming you back to the beach.

Sincerely,

Harold Rapoza, Jr.

General Manager

Hotel del Coronado & Beach Village at The Del