Get En Vogue with Pose Beauty Bar

Strike a Match! I mean—Strike a Pose!

Pose Beauty Bar, one of the newest, and perhaps most original business ideas to come to Coronado, began with a spark.

Christy Ward, a former Nordstrom’s retail buyer and manager, was in a pinch and needed a professional makeup service for an event. Unfortunately, the nearest open appointment was miles away and the closer ones booked solid. Ward discussed her beauty dilemma with long time friend and Coronado resident, Dennis Holland.

Holland’s entrepreneurial mentality (he formerly owned Fire + Fly Artisan Pizza and the Which Wich franchise in Coronado) wondered if a brick and mortar professional makeup service could, well, “make” it? After doing some research and finding a similar, successful model in Texas, Ward says they “took the ball and ran with it.”

With Holland’s business experience and Ward’s managerial skills, they began building the innovative business from the ground up. Instead of just providing professional makeup services, Holland went a step further and created an exclusive line of hypoallergenic and cruelty-free (no animal testing) cosmetics.

But, Pose isn’t all about makeup–it’s a modern, multifunctional mecca for women. Need a blow out for your Valentine’s date? No problem. Looking for a trendy updo for that wedding next weekend? You got it. The beauty bar also provides salon quality hair products, ready-to-go gift bags, and gift certificates for purchase.

Ward asserted Pose “only uses high end styling tools, like Dyson, T3, and Hot Tools, and offers hair masques and scalp massages as add-ons.”

Located inside the Nail Studio on Orange Avenue, Pose Beauty Bar took up residence in the long vacant backroom space last fall. Most of the staff have nearly 10 years of experience in styling hair and makeup and are licensed cosmetologists.

The concept of the name Pose Beauty Bar arose from Instagram and selfie culture. There’s even a photo booth station with a selfie LED light ring ready for you to “pose-and-post” to your social media.

Ward touted Pose’s venue as a premier party spot that can be booked for group makeup lessons or bachelorette parties served with your favorite libations and fare.

“We can also come in during off hours, if needed. And if you prefer to bring your own makeup, our stylists can apply it for you,” Ward said.

In January, Pose started offering a membership program to its customers. For only $60 a month you get two blow outs, 10% off all merchandise and make up applications, and a free birthday blow out.