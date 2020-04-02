COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, April 2, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

N2N Program Launches

By Emerald Keepers

 

Mr. Rogers would be proud of Coronado as neighbors come together in this time of national crisis. Neighbor to Neighbor, referred to as N2N, is a program built on neighbors looking out for and helping one another. Sanctioned by the City of Coronado, N2N is a volunteer effort working within all areas of Coronado to include the Village, Shores, Navy Housing, and the Cays; the latter three are instituting individual efforts and are in contact with N2N.
Within the Village, Coronado has been subdivided into 174 blocks with a designated volunteer Block Captain for each block. Block Captains are responsible for organizing within their designated block
[1] a practical, enduring system of communication between neighbors and
[2] a simple system to ensure neighbors are okay. Block Captains are not responsible for providing answers or support for all their neighbors. They are simply the conduit for establishing effective communications and neighborly “check-ins” as well as serving as liaisons to make the City aware of needs or trends that may arise in their neighborhoods during times of crisis.
Block Captains began delivering letters and resident contact forms to their neighbors’ doorsteps this past weekend. Individuals’ information will only be shared as they stipulate on the contact form they are asked to return to their Block Captain. If you wish to share your email address with the City to receive updates, please indicate this on your form and Block Captains will forward emails to CoronadoN2N@gmail.com.

---
---

For questions or needs that exceed the Block Captain’s purview contact CoronadoN2N@gmail.com or call the City of Coronado Call Center at 619-522-6380.

The blocks in pink still need block captains.

To achieve total success, the N2N program requires a Block Captain for every one of our 174 Blocks. As of 4pm April 1st, the program is still in need of Block Captains for the blocks highlighted (in pink) on the map above. If you live on or near one of these blocks and are willing and able to serve as a Village Block Captain, please contact asteward1@mac.com. If you are a Block Captain and have not received an important email from the from the City of Coronado, please email asteward1@mac.com.

N2N Contacts:

Village Blocks: asteward1@mac.com
Cays: DawnRichardsN2N@icloud.com
Navy: evedepree@hotmail.com
Shores: The Coronado Shores have a structure in place for resident communication. Residents of the Shores are encouraged to communicate with their building managers.

City of Coronado Call Center: 619-522-6380 or CoronadoN2N@gmail.com

Related:

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Support PAWS of Coronado and Vote for Our New Canine Mayor!

It's time to get out the vote! Beginning today through April 30, you can vote for your favorite caninedidate(s) and support PAWS' mission to help...
Read more
Community News

Live Reading of “Much Ado About Nothing”

Elizabethan theaters were frequently shuttered in London during outbreaks of the plague, so communities were unable to come together and witness performances during times...
Read more
Community News

Lirpa Sloof Currently in Quarantine – No Fooling for 2020

Another cancellation due to the Coronavirus.  That's right, Lirpa Sloof is currently in quarantine and will not be involved in any "breaking news" for...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Deaths Reach 9; Cases Reach 734

Two additional San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to nine, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Music & Movement Classes for Preschoolers

Until a a few months ago I was a Coronado resident for nine years. I have taught music classes at the preschool in town...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Council Debates and Closes Beach on Weekends, Limits Parks and Ocean Blvd. Parking

With a room full of empty chairs (many watched live online), the City Council started its Special Meeting on March 31 with the Mayor...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Close Beach on Weekends and Limit Park Access

At a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, the Coronado City Council ordered the closure of its beach, including Dog Beach, on weekends, and...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Projects Millions in Lost Tax Revenue

The future of revenue for Coronado, specifically monies derived from sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), will undoubtedly be at an unprecedented low...
Read more
Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Escape Into a Favorite Classic or New Book

Growing up much of my young life without television made me an avid reader. Trips to the library were my weekly highlight and I...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.