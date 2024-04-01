Monday, April 1, 2024
Local Events to Celebrate Earth Month #PlanetVsPlastics 

Earth Month is celebrated during April each year, with April 22 designated as Earth Day since the first one over 50 years ago on April 22, 1970. Earth Day is a global celebration encouraging education and stewardship of the planet’s natural resources. According to EarthDay.org, the environmental movement is “to safeguard our planet and fight for a brighter future.” The 2024 theme of Earth Month is “Planet vs. Plastics.” 🌎

In Coronado, local organization Emerald Keepers has compiled a list of activities and events so everyone can learn more and get involved.

Get more information on the Emerald Keepers website.

 

 

 



