Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – June 6-12, 2024

Emerald Keepers is seeking to raise awareness about water and air quality in Coronado. The County of San Diego tests our waters regularly and Emerald Keepers has air quality monitors on homes around Coronado. While we don’t know why our air quality is often worse than cities across the bridge, by publishing this information each week, we may see patterns and begin to understand potential causes.

The average of the this week’s Central, Shores and Silver Strand beaches’ average weekly bacteria copies is 325,493. That is 230 times the state health standard of 1413.





