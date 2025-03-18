Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Evening of Aloha to Benefit Emerald Keepers

An Evening of Aloha, Emerald Keepers ocean-inspired benefit, will embrace the message malama i ke kai, a Hawaiian phrase meaning “care for the ocean.” The Island-themed Earth Week celebration will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 pm April 24 at the Coronado Community Center’s Nautilus Room and patio.

The event, Emerald Keepers’ first major fundraiser in three years, includes an art auction with works from renowned artist and environmentalist Robert Wyland, and Coronado artists Tina Christiansen, Teresa Espinola, and Matt Wadleigh. A special VIP sparkling wine reception will allow VIP guests an advance preview of the artwork.

The evening’s food offerings include tray-passed appetizers and a zero-waste, island-inspired buffet and dessert. Drinks will be available at a hosted bar. Entertainment includes Hawaiian dancers from the Mahan Dance Company and music by local artist Michael Gonzalez, also known as Gonzo. 

For the past six years, Emerald Keepers has been championing the protection of Coronado’s environment through educational programs and initiatives. The benefit will raise much-needed funds to help Emerald Keepers continue to make an impact and celebrate sustainable practices to keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.

Join the Earth Week fun at Emerald Keepers’ Evening of Aloha, sponsored by EDCO. Additional sponsors include Orion Capital Management, Orca Maritime Inc., Ken Pecus Group, Realtor Julia Elassaad, as well as Warren Gorowitz and Christoph Hilsche.

Early-bird prices start at $75 for an individual ticket with additional options for a VIP or table of six or eight. Standard pricing goes into effect on April 1. To purchase tickets, click here or go to emeraldkeepers.org. For questions or sponsorship inquiries, email [email protected].

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Splash & Art Auction on May 14, 2022.
Emerald Keepers will be holding its first benefit in three years on April 24. The previous fundraiser, The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Splash & Art Auction, was held May 14, 2022, at the Coronado Yacht Club.



