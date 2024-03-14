Coronado Crops: New Intern Program Helps Those In Need

Walk around Coronado and you will likely see an abundance of fruit-filled trees. It’s great our neighbors enjoy and share their home-grown produce, but many have more than they can use or even give away. Often, hard-to-reach crops are left hanging on the tree.

Emerald Keepers high school interns want to make sure all that nutritious food doesn’t go to waste. They will pick your fruit trees to deliver the fruit to the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center Food Pantry with the help of Rotary Club of Coronado.

Over 1 in 6 people in San Diego don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and with the new Coronado Crops program, you can help Coronado be part of the solution. Request your preferred weekend date and time, and Emerald Keepers interns will provide the labor and tools to pick your crops for a good cause.

Removing fruit from trees will not only help those in need, but also your tree and yard. Fruit left on trees eventually rots, attracting rodents and insects. The Coronado Crops program will help keep pests away.

If you see neighbors with a fruit-filled tree, please share information about participating in this local student-run program.

Sign up for Emerald Keepers’ Coronado crops program by emailing [email protected]. We will contact you to schedule a date and time for the high school interns to pick your fruit.

Share your fruit to keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.





