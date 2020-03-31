COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

Coronado Community Launches "N2N" Program to Connect Residents During COVID-19 Crisis

By Christine Van Tuyl

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned citizens, local organizations and the City of Coronado, the new Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) program is on the fast track for launch.

“Local volunteers – your neighbors – with the support of the City, are undertaking initiatives to get the word out to all our citizens; helping deliver food, medications, and other needs to people needing assistance,” said Blair King, Coronado City Manager, in his weekly update on March 27th.

---
---

The program will also provide critical transportation for those in need, and coordinate donations to assist those suffering from severe financial hardship.

As I type, the program’s tireless organizers are busy reaching out to their neighbors, organizing materials and setting standards for success.

Coronado N2N logo
Residents should be receiving emails or letters with information about the N2N program as block captains cover their territory.

“(The program) is built on the idea of neighbors looking out and helping one another,” says King. “With multiple efforts springing up around Coronado immediately after the declaration of a national emergency, a group of citizens asked the City to help with a unified and coordinated effort.”

The City of Coronado, along with key community members, is working hard to establish “block captains” for every city block, according to local Amy Steward, who helped organize the program, along with her husband, Dan’l. Block captains are responsible for establishing daily “check ins” with their neighbors, making sure everyone is OK, determining if help is needed, and connecting with resources to help.

An interactive map was created by Amy’s daughter, D’amy. The blocks in pink still need block captains.

“It’s important to know your neighbors,” says Amy.  “Coronado is the perfect town to make this happen. We all know things are going to get worse. We need each other.”

According to Georgia Ferrell, Executive Director of Coronado SAFE, it’s important to make sure that no one slips through the cracks—especially those who live alone, or do not actively use social media.

“I’m passionate about the N2N program because though we may be ‘physically’ distancing, we need to continue to build connections with one another,” says Georgia. “Humans are social beings that need one another. Healthy connection starts in our own homes, our own neighborhood, then in the greater community.”

Georgia, along with Amy, hope their efforts will result in an enduring program, so when the next emergency arises, neighbors are already connected.

“Focusing on what we have control over is key right now,” says Georgia. “Additionally, the relationships that we can build with our neighbors today can last long after Covid-19 passes. We are all stronger together.”

The N2N program is designed to help neighbors connect with one another during the global pandemic.

So far, the community response to the new program has been terrific.

“People really want to help,” says Amy. “I can’t tell you the gratitude I feel for this community.”

The N2N program is entirely voluntary and run by volunteers. If you do not receive information and want to participate, send an email to CoronadoN2N@gmail.com, or contact the Coronado call center at 619-522-6380. Residents are also invited to check out the interactive map which shows which blocks still need captains.

“While I know this is going to get worse before it gets better, I am still optimistic,” says Amy. “I will always remember the willingness of this community to step up and help their neighbors. I think Mr. Rogers would be very proud.”

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

City of Coronado Projects Millions in Lost Tax Revenue

The future of revenue for Coronado, specifically monies derived from sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), will undoubtedly be at an unprecedented low...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Escape Into a Favorite Classic or New Book

Growing up much of my young life without television made me an avid reader. Trips to the library were my weekly highlight and I...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Music & Movement Classes for Preschoolers

Until a a few months ago I was a Coronado resident for nine years. I have taught music classes at the preschool in town...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Walking in Coronado

Submitted by B. Trottier My wife and I are both over 60, active, and love to walk around Coronado. We do not consider ourselves necessarily...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Dear Pandemic Diary

Submitted by V. TurnerDear Diary:Record of Current Activities Today during rain and self-enforced quarantine.Start nice cheery fire in fireplace. Put out fire in...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 30, 2020

A Special City Council meeting notice has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is consideration...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Secrets to Success from Saiko Sushi: Pass on the Concierges, Reel in the Locals

Saiko Sushi, located at 116 Orange Avenue, is set to celebrate its nine year anniversary in a few months. Chef and owner Anthony Pascale...
Read more
Business

Out of Thin Air: Battle Axe Coronado Makes Smashing Debut

Axe throwing...in Coronado? You bet.Battle Axe Coronado--located at 841 ½ Orange Avenue, in the alley by Wells Fargo-- officially opens for business on Friday,...
Read more
Travel

Bridgeworthy: SilverStar, British Columbia – A Storybook Family Ski Destination

I have a confession to make: Part of me doesn’t want to write this story.Have you ever been to a secret travel spot so...
Read more
People

Everybody Loves a Comeback: Singer Lisa Solis Takes the Stage After 19 Year Hiatus

Lisa Solis, who is set to perform at Emerald C Gallery on Valentine's Day, is no stranger to the stage. Lisa started singing from...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Letters to the Editor
Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

City of Coronado Projects Millions in Lost Tax Revenue

The future of revenue for Coronado, specifically monies derived from sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), will undoubtedly be at an unprecedented low...
Read more
Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Hold Special Meeting on March 31

A Special City Council meeting has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is a consideration...
Read more
Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.