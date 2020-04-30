COVID-19 in San Diego:
Stay-at-Home Order Forces Churches to Put Faith in Technology

By Managing Editor

An often heard saying regarding places of worship is that the “building” is not the church, the “people” are the church. What better time to prove this than during the coronavirus public health crisis and stay-at-home order. Religious institutions in Coronado have moved their services online, via live streaming, Zoom, pre-recorded messages, Facebook, and more. Connecting with fellow worshipers while you stay safe at home is available.

We reached out to some local churches to get feedback on how online services are going and other changes that the stay at home order has necessitated.

Christie Tugend, the parish administrator at Christ Episcopal Church, shared that, “It’s been a swift (and ongoing) learning curve for clergy, staff, and parishioners. Our real-time Sunday service is actually a pre-recorded service using Zoom that is premiered on YouTube Sunday mornings at 10. Those who log-in to watch are able to ‘chat’ with one another during the service on the chat feature. Those who ‘attend’ delight in their interactions with fellow parishioners in real-time.” There are also additional opportunities for parishioners to interact (via Zoom) during the week, i.e. Coffee Hour after Sunday service, Bible Study, Share a Prayer service, “Town Hall” discussion groups, Contemplative Prayer group, Healing Service, Fireside Chat with Fr. Michael, and coming in May, a Tuesday evening Yoga group. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church shared that their 10am Sunday service can be viewed on their website alongside the order of worship and lyrics which congregants have appreciated. They said that “a few of our staff put pictures of people from the congregation on all the pews, which was incredibly heartwarming.” St. Paul’s also holds a fellowship time after the service at their “online patio” on Zoom “to connect in a more intimate way as we would on Sundays before and after services.” Additional online activities at St. Paul’s include youth group, story time, weekly time of prayer, women’s Bible study, and other resources for families.

Regarding the change for congregants, Tugend shared that feedback has been fantastic. While it’s taken some time to build interest and acquire familiarity with the online formats, most are doing well. A benefit is that out of town “family” can easily join in, i.e. those who live in other states and usually only attend certain of months out of the year. Tugend shared that the church has “upped our weekly e-news distribution to twice a week to disseminate as much information as possible.”

When asked about older parishioners, St. Paul’s shared that, “In addition to the pastors and staff, our Caring Committee is doing a wonderful job in connecting with the congregation, especially those who are older. In addition to phone calls, cards, and emails, the Caring Committee coordinates grocery pick-up for those who are unable or uncomfortable going to the grocery store, as well as help with other errands.” At Christ Church, Tugend acknowledged that online technology does leave a portion of the parish unconnected to regular worship. They developed a “phone tree” system, dividing the town into quadrants and assigning “captains” to regularly touch base with parishioners in close proximity to them. Ministry groups such as the choir, the service ministry, prayer groups, etc. keep in touch with their members. She shared that they “created a list of our most vulnerable parishioners, either because of age, living situation, infirmity or fragility, and assigned the clergy to those folks for phone contact on a regular basis. We’ve asked all parishioners to keep in mind those who might be vulnerable and let clergy know if there are specific needs.” Parishioners have volunteered to purchase groceries, run errands, and transport to appointments.

Both ended by saying that they will continue to work hard to make this unusual and tough time easier for members as they grow, learn and develop more content. Although physically apart, they are together in spirit.

The Coronado Times maintains a page for religious entities in town. The information below, regarding changes during the coronavirus pandemic, was taken from each entity’s website, please double-check websites for updated information.

Calvary Chapel Coronado – Living Waters

Sunday messages will be posted on our website at calvarychapelcoronado.com/listen

Christ Church Coronado

Christ Church is worshiping via LiveStream only. To attend, on the website click the link next to each service five minutes before it is due to start.

Coronado Community Church

New sermon recordings and Virtual Zoom Sunday Service Videos are available on the CCC website Worship & Prayer page, and Newsletter updates from Pastor Steve are available on the Calendar, Events & News page.

First Baptist Church of Coronado

Even though we cannot meet together in person, our Sunday Services are available LIVE on our Facebook page. Our previously streamed services are also available on our Facebook page. In the next few weeks, we will have our Sunday Services available to view LIVE on our website, so be on the lookout for updates. In the meantime, please visit our Facebook page HERE and join us as we worship our Savior and hear God’s Word from Pastor Jim Baize.

Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church

Sunday morning worship service live stream begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and is a blend of both our Traditional and Blended services. We would love to have you join us in worship as we continue to meet in the “cyber-house of the Lord” until we are able to meet together again in person!

Resurrection Lutheran Church

Sermons and devotionals will be posted on our website: www.rl.church and Facebook Page.  If you want to receive our Weekly Digest please email [email protected].

The Rock Church Microsite

Join us every Sunday for our services live online at 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, 6PM PST.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Hear the Good News through our live broadcast.  Tune in live Saturdays at 5:30PM and Sundays – 7:30AM, 9:00AM, 11:00AM or watch mass videos.

Sandy Feet Church

We will be live streaming our Sunday morning services on the Media page of our website.  Click here! You can also watch live on facebook.com/sandyfeetchurch

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

Join us for worship each Sunday at 10am PT, or click here to view directly on Vimeo.

Photo by Gabriel Benois on Unsplash
