Hotel del Coronado Celebrates Milestone 132nd Birthday

It’s not often that you get invited to attend a 132nd birthday party, but yesterday, February 19, 2020, marked the anniversary of the first meal served in The Del’s Crown Room. To highlight the past and look to the future, The Del hosted a small celebration that started behind the construction fences in the dirt area surrounded by tractors and construction equipment. Guests got to sign a beam that will be placed in the new Event Center. General Manager Harold Rapoza said at the beam signing birthday celebration that, “This legend is a quintessential Southern California destination and today marks the beginning of the next chapter.” Also in attendance was Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, Councilmembers Mike Donovan and Bill Sandke, and City Manager Blair King who were among the first to sign the beam. The mayor commented, “This is a momentous day for Coronado, which looked a lot different when two entrepreneurs had the original vision to create this resort style community. The Del continues to be a crown jewel in our community.”

The party then moved inside the restored Laundry Building, complete with historical details and toy tonka trucks on the table, for cake and champagne. Executive Pastry Chef Yazmine Escalante did an outstanding job creating a stunning replica cake of the new construction coming to The Del. With many changes yet to come, we look forward to seeing the completion of this comprehensive renovation.