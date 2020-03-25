Hotel del Coronado to Suspend Operations for First Time in its History

In a letter addressed to the Coronado community, The Del announced a temporary suspension of operations due to the coronavirus.

As a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospitality industry is experiencing an impact to business that will require Hotel del Coronado to temporarily suspend hotel operations for the first time in its 132 year history. The temporary suspension will go into effect tomorrow, March 26, 2020.

This difficult decision is reflective of the current business environment and not a result of illness or confirmed cases at the hotel. Our hotel security team will be on-site 24/7 to ensure this National Historic Landmark remains protected for our future guests.

We are in the process of supporting our Team Members through the transition and notifying guests. Any guests with questions regarding upcoming reservations are encouraged to contact Hilton Reservations and Customer Care for assistance.

Regarding the Master Plan work, we will do our best to continue construction on all ongoing projects to the extent permitted by California Governor Newsom’s orders and in accordance with the health and safety policies of our general contractor.

In its long-standing history, Hotel del Coronado has overcome many challenges and has always re-emerged stronger because of our community. Please know that we are committed to fully restoring operations and welcoming the community, guests and Team Members back as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

Harold Rapoza, Jr.

General Manager

Hotel del Coronado & Beach Village at The Del